Polished Girl takes the honours in the Bangalore Turf Club Trophy

November 18, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Rajesh Narredu-trained Polished Girl (Suraj Narredu up) won the Bangalore Turf Club Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Nov. 18). The winner is owned by Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal, Mr. M. Ravi & Mrs. R. Chellam. Jockey Akshay Kumar won three races on the day.

The results:

1. SHIVANASAMUDRA FALLS PLATE: PNEUMA (S. Saqlain) 1, Isabelle (L.A. Rozario) 2, Star Concept (P. Siddaraju) 3 and Dynamic Force (Akshay K) 4. 11-3/4, Shd and 2. 1m, 12.25s. ₹31 (w), 13, 18 and 12 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 53, FP: 132, Q: 108, Trinella: 1,029, Exacta: 3,082. Favourite: Pneuma. Owner: M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

2. PHAR LAP PLATE: STRAVINSKY (Suraj) 1, Regal Aristocracy (Neeraj) 2, Nevada Gold (Akshay K) 3 and Super Marvella (S. Shareef) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/2 and 5. 1m, 38.52s. ₹42 (w), 15, 11 and 19 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 38, FP: 71, Q: 21, Trinella: 205, Exacta: 1,309. Favourite: Regal Aristocracy. Owners: M/s. Blazing Saddles (PF) & Mr. P. Ashwin Pai. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

3. SRIKISHAN SRIVASTAVA MEMORIAL MILLION: PHOENOMENON (Antony) 1, Il Volo (Akshay K) 2, Noble Pursuit (Saddam H) 3 and Sapient (Darshan) 4. Not run: Southern Star. 2-1/4, 4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 08.32s. ₹20 (w), 11 and 11 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 41, FP: 30, Q: 12, Trinella: 148, Exacta: 198. Favourite: Il Volo. Owner: M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP. Trainer: S. Dominic.

4. V. VENUGOPAL NAIDU MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I): GALAHAD (Akshay K) 1, Champions Way (Suraj) 2, Philosophy (Neeraj) 3 and Stellantis (Srinath) 4. Not run: Douglas. 1-3/4, Nose and 3-1/2. 1m, 25.74s. ₹26 (w), 12, 10 and 14 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 30, FP: 48, Q: 22, Trinella: 158, Exacta: 286. Favourite: Champions Way. Owners: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & Mr. S.R. Sanas & Mr. Inderraj Anand. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

5. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY: POLISHED GIRL (Suraj) 1, O Hansini (Akshay K) 2, Priceless Gold (Antony) 3 and Isnt She Beautiful (Neeraj) 4. 1-1/4, 1 and 2-1/4. 1m, 11.77s. ₹28 (w), 17 and 23 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 46, FP: 159, Q: 90, Trinella: 1,144, Exacta: 2,398. Favourite: All Attractive. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal, Mr. M. Ravi & Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

6. SMARTY JONES PLATE: PRANA (Akshay K) 1, Victoria Punch (Antony) 2, Cyrenius (Neeraj) 3 and Kalamitsi (Srinath) 4. Snk, 5 and 1-1/4. 1m, 37.49s. ₹17 (w), 12 and 23 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 32, FP: 119, Q: 87, Trinella: 182, Exacta: 375. Favourite: Prana. Owner: M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

7. V. VENUGOPAL NAIDU MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II): MARZGOVEL (Akshay K) 1, Nikolina (Antony) 2, Macron (Kirtish Bhagat) 3 and Twinkle Feet (S. Saqlain) 4. Not run: Eridani. 1, 4 and Shd. 1m, 26.57s. ₹18 (w), 11, 14 and 11 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 39, FP: 47, Q: 40, Trinella: 93, Exacta: 467. Favourite: Marzgovel. Owners: M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP & Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

Jackpot: ₹454 (161 tkts.); Runner-up: 105 (296 tkts.); Treble (i): 226 (40 tkts.); (ii): 91 (149 tkts.).

