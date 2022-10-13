Polished Girl claims F.K. Irani Memorial Million

MYSURU:
October 13, 2022 19:27 IST

Rajesh Narredu-trained Polished Girl (Suraj up) won the F.K. Irani Memorial Million-2022, the chief event of the races held here on Thursday (Oct. 13). The winner is owned by M/s. Daulat Chhabria, K. Kaliyaperumal, M. Ravi & Mrs. R. Chellam.

1. VALAROSO PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: HERODOTUS (Kiran Rai) 1, Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 2, Legionary (Jagadeesh) 3 and Elite Agent (Angad) 4. Not run: Omerta. 3/4, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 28.14s. ₹61 (w), 18, 17 and 56 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 127, FP: 757, Q: 282, Trinella: 16,426 and 4,224. Favourite: Elite Agent. Owner: Mrs. Sandhya Suman. Trainer: C. Girinath.

2. RANGANATHITTU PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: FACETS OF LIFE (B. Darshan) 1, Quando Quando (Antony) 2, D Fighter (Shreyas S) 3 and Ewandor (Angad) 4. Not run: Angel Dreams and Romantic Heart. 3/4, 1-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 13.64s. ₹46 (w), 19, 12 and 19 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 41, FP: 104, Q: 43, Trinella: 358 and 257. Favourite: Quando Quando. Owner and trainer: Mr. C.D. Monnappa.

3. KURUKSHETHRA PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: SMILE AROUND (S. Saqlain) 1, My One And Only (Hindu S) 2, War Eagle (Sai Kiran) 3 and Percivale (Santosh K) 4. Not run: Al Jawaad and Fifty Grand. 1-1/4, 3 and 3/4. 1m, 26.22s. ₹26 (w), 10, 23 and 30 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 44, FP: 104, Q: 48, Trinella: 327 and 182. Favourite: Smile Around. Owner: Mr. K. Mallikarjuna Rao. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

4. K. THAMMANNA GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 to 85, 4-y-o & over: UNYIELDING (J.H. Arul) 1, Wild Spell (B. Darshan) 2, Eddie The Eagle (G. Rohith) 3 and Lucky Chance (S. Saqlain) 4. Not run: Star Of Thea. 3-1/4, 1/2 and Nose. 1m, 11.07s. ₹25 (w), 12, 18 and 60 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 174, FP: 245, Q: 117, Trinella: 2,588 and 3,169. Favourite: Unyielding. Owners: M/s. Darius R. Byramji, K. Mahaveer Chand & Ravindran T.C. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

5. F.K. IRANI MEMORIAL MILLION-2022 (1,400m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): POLISHED GIRL (Suraj) 1, O Hansini (Akshay K) 2, Forseti (Srinath) 3 and Trevalius (Trevor) 4. 2-1/4, Lnk and 4-1/4. 1m, 23.03s. ₹24 (w), 21 and 12 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 22, FP: 111, Q: 83, Trinella: 205 and 95. Favourite: Trevalius. Owners: M/s. Daulat Chhabria, K. Kaliyaperumal, M. Ravi & Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

6. THEERTHAHALLI PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: EXTRAORDINARY (Sai Kiran) 1, Mystic Eye (R. Pradeep) 2, Douglas (Antony) 3 and Pinnacle Point (Hindu S) 4. 1-1/4, Hd and 7-1/2. 1m, 24.12s. ₹48 (w), 15, 16 and 20 (p), SHP: 66, THP: 44, FP: 438, Q: 518, Trinella: 638 and 249, Exacta: 1,476. Favourite: Douglas. Owner: Mr. C.V. Prasad Rao. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

7. RANGANATHITTU PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: COUNTRY’S FLASH (L.A. Rozario) 1, Ineffable (G. Rohith) 2, Vijaya Falcon (B. Darshan) 3 and Mystic Divine (Angad) 4. Not run: The Flying Feet and Desert Romance. 3-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m, 13.25s. ₹45 (w), 17, 39 and 10 (p), SHP: 89, THP: 68, FP: 833, Q: 275, Trinella: 1,456 and 244, Exacta: 2,571 and 1,102. Favourite: Vijaya Falcon. Owner: Country Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: Feroz M. Khan.

Jackpot: ₹8,941 (26 tkts.); Runner-up: 441 (226 tkts.); Treble (i): 1,194 (six tkts.); (ii): 880 (four tkts.).

