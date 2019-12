Pokerface and Stormbreaker please

Pokerface and Stormbreaker pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sep.9) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: God’s Decree (Kaviraj), Mount Olympus (Aniket) 55.5, 600/41. Former better. Frieze (A.Gaikwad) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Sharareh (Neeraj) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Kruger (Yash) 53, 600/38.5. Moved well. Joplin (rb) 49, 600/37.5. Moved well. Clark Kent (rb) 54.5, 600/41.5. Easy.

1000m: Pleiades (Merchant), Grand Architect (A.Imran Khan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Dreams (Merchant) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38. Moved well. Sawgrass (A.Imran Khan) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Easy. Cellini (A.Imran Khan), Gabriel (Merchant) 1-5.5, 800/50, 600/37.5. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Stormbreaker (Yash), Odessa (Kamble) 1-4.5, 800/50, 600/37.5. Former was superior. Pokerface (Yash) 1-1.5, 800/48.5, 600/36.5. Moved attractively. Gold Magic (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Lorraine (Yash) 1-5.5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Divine Glory (A.Gaikwad) 1-21, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Worked well. Knight Superior (Zameer) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Bakhtawar (D.A.Naik) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Good. New England (Pereira), Raees (Hamir) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Former superior. Alpine Express (Trevor) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52.5, 600/40. Responded well.

1400m: Hunt For Gold (Parmar) 1-34, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Celestia (Vinod) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well.

Noted on September 8.

Inner sand.

800m: Translator (Yash), Polyneices (S.J.Sunil) 54, 600/40. Pair level. Sir Percy Blakeney (Nazil) 50.5, 600/38. Moved freely. Monk (A.Imran Khan), Dibaba (S.J.Sunil) 50, 600/37. Former was one length superior. Brothersofthewind (Trevor) 55, 600/41.5. Easy. Airmax (Nazil) 55, 600/41. Easy. Pablo (A.Imran Khan) 53, 600/39.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Seniority (Hamir), Dazzling Eyes (A.Imran Khan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Golden Guest (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Sunset (Trevor) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively. We Make The Rules (Vinod), Starringo (Pradeep) 1-20.5, 1000/1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Hunt For Gold (Parmar) 1-33, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Impressed. Valegro (Parmar) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Moved freely.

Mock race noted on September 7.

Race track.

1200m: Pure Zinc (Shubham), Galloping Goldmine (C.S.Jodha), Va Bene (Neeraj) and Grey Falcon (Kaviraj) 1-15, 600/36. Won by: Sh, 5, ½. Pure Zinc who was racing last till the bend easily came on the outside and pipped Galloping Goldmine at the wire.