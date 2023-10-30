ADVERTISEMENT

Pneuma and Amreli please

October 30, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Pneuma and Amreli pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct 30).

Inner sand:

1200m: Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Worked well. Foi (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Macron (R. Pradeep) 44. In fine trim. Agera (R. Pradeep) 45. Easy. Pneuma (Mudassar) 41.5. Moved attractively.

1000m: Amreli (Arvind) 1-15.5, 600/43. In fine shape.

1200m: Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Brave Majesty (Darshan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Stretched out well. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Halaqa) (P. Trevor), Double Scotch (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

Outer sand — Oct 29:

600m: Elfin Knight (Saqlian), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Eskdale) (R. Pradeep) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: West Brook (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.

CONNECT WITH US