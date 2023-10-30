HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pneuma and Amreli please

October 30, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Pneuma and Amreli pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct 30).

Inner sand:

1200m: Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Worked well. Foi (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Macron (R. Pradeep) 44. In fine trim. Agera (R. Pradeep) 45. Easy. Pneuma (Mudassar) 41.5. Moved attractively.

1000m: Amreli (Arvind) 1-15.5, 600/43. In fine shape.

1200m: Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Brave Majesty (Darshan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Stretched out well. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Halaqa) (P. Trevor), Double Scotch (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

Outer sand — Oct 29:

600m: Elfin Knight (Saqlian), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Eskdale) (R. Pradeep) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: West Brook (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.