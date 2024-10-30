Pluto, Desert Star, Element, Everwin and Dakshin Vijay put up a pleasing display when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning.

Outer sand:

600m: Reign Illustrious (Farid Ansari) 42.5. Urged. Black Floral (S. Kabdhar), Seattle Blue (C. Brisson) 44.5. They were easy and level.

800m: Lavish Girl (Hindu Singh) 56.5, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Elsa (Joshi Kumar), Polki (A.S. Peter) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. They moved together.

Inner sand:

600m: Larado (Shah Alam) 40. In fine shape. Face Off (Shah Alam) 41.5. Good. Perfect Blend (N. Darshan) 47. Cape Wickham (rb) 47.5. Windsor Walk (S. Kabdhar), Multicrown (C. Brisson) 42. They were handy. Tignanello (M.S. Deora) 45. Easy.

800m: Desert Star (rb), Element (Inayat) 51, 600/38.5. They moved impressively and finished together. All Stars (Ram Nandan) 55, 600/41. Unextended. Dakshin Vijay (Farid Ansari) 55.5, 600/39.5. Responded well to the urgings. Royal Mayfair (Bharat Mal) 56, 600/39.5. Moved well. Charukala (Hindu Singh) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 1-1, 600/ 46. Easy. Everwin (Koshi Kumar), Romualdo (Inayat) 55, 600/39. Former showed out. Rays Of Sun (A.S. Peter), Pluto (M. Bhaskar) 51.5, 600/37.5. Latter moved fluently and finished four lengths in front. King’s Battalion (Shah Alam) 1-1, 600/47.5. Moved on tight reigns. A 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Selfie Star) (rb), a 2-y-o (Wind Legend - Twice Over) (rb) 1-0, 600/46. They are in good shape. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Bluebell) (Inayat), Swarga (rb) 58.5, 600/45. They moved freely.

Gate practice (inner sand):

800m: Arjun (Ram Nandan), Emperor Charmavat (S. Kabdhar), Aviothic (Inayat) 52.59. They finished in that order. Suryakrishi (R. Guchhi), Bold Show (P. Vikram) 51.33. Latter was slowly off. Twinkleinhereyes (Koshi Kumar), King Sun (N. Darshan), Radiant Joy (Farid Ansari) 52.81. Last named was slowly off. Amazing Light (Ram Nandan), Lumiere (Inayat), Red Pencile (rb) 52.38. A fit trio. Straordinario (Hindu Singh), Amazing Joy (rb) 56.01. Former finished four lengths in front. Autumn Light (rb), Autumn Shower (N. Darshan), Astapor (Koshi Kumar) 55.30. Last named missed the jump. Rise Again (Koshi Kumar), Black Label (Shah Alam) 52.13. A level jump, former finished well in front.

Noted on Monday (Oct. 28).

Inner sand:

600m: Mahadevi (rb), Mr Starc (rb) 42.5. Former finished about four lengths in front. Aurora Borealis (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Extended. Grey Beauty (R. Guchhi) 43. Shaped well. Charukala (Hindu Singh) 46.5. Easy. Rise Again (rb) 43. Black Label (Shah Alam) 46. Easy. Arjun (rb), a 2-y-o (French Navy - Night Of Stars) (rb) 43.5. They finished together. Suryakrishi (P. Vikram) 44.5. Easy. Starkova (R. Guchhi) 47.5. Perfect Blend (rb) 47.5. Memory Lane (rb), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Surya Lakshmi) (Inayat) 46. They moved freely.

800m: King O Star (Shah Alam) 55.5, 600/39.5. Pushed. Miss Allure (M. Bhaskar), Bomber Jet (A.S. Peter) 55, 600/38.5. They moved impressively, former finished a length in front. A 2-y-o (Multitude - Awakening Ray) (rb), Desert Star (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Swarga (rb), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Bluebell) (Inayat) 59, 600/44.

Noted on Sunday (Oct. 27):

Inner sand:

600m: Imperial Gesture (rb), Mastercraft (Hindu Singh) 41. They are in good shape.

800m: Sunche Dreams (Shah Alamk) 1-2.5, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Krishvi (N. Murugan), Celeste (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. They were eased up. Twinkleinhereyes (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

Noted on Saturday (Oct. 26):

Outer sand:

600m: Tignanello (M.S. Deora) 45. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Dream Vision) (Shah Alam) 46.5. Moved freely.

Inner sand:

600m: Marquita (rb), Rise Again (rb) 46.5. Air Marshall (rb), Marshall (rb) 43. They finished together. A 3-y-o (Ivory Touch - Night Of Stars) (rb) 46.5. Easy.

800m: Silk Stuff (A.S. Peter), Multicrown (M.S. Deora) 57, 600/41. They worked well. Emperor Charmavat (rb), Zen Zero (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. A 2-y-o (Sedgefield - Sword Edge) (N. Darshan), Santamarina Star (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Flourish (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Perfect Blend (P.S. Kaviraj) 52.5, 600/39.5. Stretched out well.

1000m: Sheer Elegance (N. Darshan) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Element (rb), Amazing Light (Ram Nandan) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They were easy. Aviothic (Shah Alam), Lumiere (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. They were eased up. Paris O’Connor (rb), Everwin (rb) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/46. They were easy and level. Mastercraft (rb), Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46. They moved freely. Cavallo Volente (Inayat) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Words Worth (N. Darshan) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

Noted on Friday (Oct. 25):

Outer sand:

600m: Lavish Girl (Hindu Singh) 43. In fine shape.

800m: A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Star Of The Crop) (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Kambaku - Flight To Glory) (Inayat) 57, 600/42. They are in fine shape.

1000m: Amazing Joy (Hindu Singh) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Moved well. Mahlagha (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Urged.

Inner sand:

600m: Bertha (A.S. Peter) 39.5. In fine condition. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Kirkwood) (P. Vikram), Seina (R. Guchhi) 47.5. They were easy.

800m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Cape Kidnappers) (R. Guchhi), a 2-y-o (Dream field - Foi Et Amour) (P. Vikram) 1-2, 600/45. They moved freely. Desert Force (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Urged. Sunche Dreams (Shah Alam) 59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Andora (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Sinatra (Ram Nandan) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Face Off (Inayat), All Stars (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41.5. Former finished five lengths in front. Romualdo (Ram Nandan), Emperor Charmavat (Koshi Kumar) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Former was handy, latter was pushed to finish level. Words Worth (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Flourish (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5.

1200m: Pluto (Yash Narredu), Rays Of Sun (M. Bhaskar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Former, who was five lengths behind at the start, moved fluently and finished two lengths ahead.