Place Vendome, Pink Jasmine, Wild Emperor, Antilope, West Brook and Rapidus catch the eye

August 05, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

Place Vendome, Pink Jasmine, Wild Emperor, Antilope, West Brook and Rapidus caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 5).

Inner sand: 1200m: Silver Swift (Jagadeesh) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Pleased.

1400m: Yukan (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Impressed. Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand: 600m: Halchemeny (S. Shareef) 44.5. Moved well. Irish Rockstar (Arul) 45. In fine condition. Montelena (rb) 46. Easy. Isabelle (Salman K) 45.5. Strode out well. The Pirate (R. Pradeep) 45. Extended. Groovin (rb), Tigerking (rb) 43.5. They finished level. Crimson Star (Vivek) 44.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Desertdragon (rb), Chiraag (rb) 1-16, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Granpar (Rayan) 1-12.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Magnus (Rayan), Southern Force (rb) 1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Chul Bul Rani (Rayan), Schafenbarg (B. Nayak) 1-15, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Dawn Rising (rb), Debonair (B. Nayak) 1-12, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Empire Of Dreams (rb), Pettes Love (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Paradise Beckons (S. Shareef) 1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Neziah (Hindu S) 1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Sian (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Bruce Almighty (B. Nayak), Southern Power (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They finished level. Excelero (Arul), Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Aldiva (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine nick. Sensations (Inayat) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Wild Emperor (Rayan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Klimt (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Able One (B. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Ozark (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Worked well. Antilope (rb), Ooh La La (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. They moved attractively. West Brook (Shreyas) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. A good display. Rapidus (Rayan) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Bellator (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Pleased. Recreator (rg), Striking Eyes (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Place Vendome (Shreyas) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A pleasing display. Sunlit Path (Salman K), Alice Blue (rb) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Former impressed. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Pink Jasmine (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. A fine display.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1400m: By The Book (Likith) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 51. Jumped out smartly. Castaneda (Antony) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out well. Emma (Likith) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Took a good jump. High Speed Five (Vishal), Super Gladiator (Chetan K) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished distance ahead.