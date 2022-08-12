Pissarro takes the honours in Governor’s Cup

August 12, 2022 20:07 IST

S. Attaollahi-trained Pissarro (Trevor up), won the Governor’s Cup, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Aug. 12). The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep by. Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Attaollahi won four races in a row on the day.

The results:

1. FAREWELL PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over: TYTO ALBA (J.H. Arul) 1, Bramastram (Nazerul) 2, Eco Friendly (Sai Kumar) 3 and Regal Force (Hasib A) 4. 6-1/4, Nose and 3. 1m, 28.48s. ₹67 (w), 25, 20 and 14 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 64, FP: 208, Q: 130, Trinella: 901 and 147, Exacta: 49,674 and 10,644. Favourite: Eco Friendly. Owner: Mr. S.N. Harish. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

2. INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): KALAMITSI (Srinath) 1, Tignanello (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Aldgate (Trevor) 3 and Monteverdi (Akshay K) 4. 2-1/2, 3/4 and Hd. 1m, 27.59s. ₹55 (w), 17, 19 and 10 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 72, FP: 1,023, Q: 157, Trinella: 833 and 193, Exacta: 1,075 and 397. Favourite: Aldgate. Owners. M/S. Deciding Factor LLP, Mr. Hemang D. Doctor, Dr. S.P. Sardeshmukh & Mr. Solomon Benveniste and Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

3. OWN OPINION TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: MOON’S BLESSING (Akshay K) 1, Imperial Power (Suraj) 2, Ombudsman (S. Saqlain) 3 and Kensington (S. John) 4. 2-1/2, 5-3/4 and Nk. 1m, 26.50s. ₹30 (w), 12, 13 and 81 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 144, FP: 66, Q: 22, Trinella: 2,029 and 290, Exacta: 5,267 and 1,090. Favourite: Imperial Power. Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

4. COL. DESRAJ URS CUP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: PRINCE ABIR (Shreyas S) 1, Caracas (Akshay K) 2, Watchmystars (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Promise Kept (Trevor) 4. Not run: Whizzo. Snk, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 26.45s. ₹70 (w), 26 and 14 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 31, FP: 165, Q: 69, Trinella: 564 and 276, Exacta: 1,278 and 564. Favourite: Caracas. Owners: M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP & Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

5. GOVERNOR’S CUP (2,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): PISSARRO (Trevor) 1, Truly Epic (Akshay K) 2, Giant Star (Yash) 3 and Lake Tahoe (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 2-1/4, 7 and 6-1/4. 2m, 32.93s. ₹31 (w), 14 and 22 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 31, FP: 179, Q: 99, Trinella: 402 and 111, Exacta: 399 and 138. Favourite: Lake Tahoe. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep by. Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. HARANGI STAKES (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: OSIRIS (Arvind K) 1, Golden Time (G. Vivek) 2, Black Whizz (J.H. Arul) 3 and Elite Agent (Kirtish B) 4. Not run: Air Blast and Skyfire. Lnk, 3 and 1-1/4. 1m, 15.06s. ₹28 (w), 15, 14 and 33 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 65, FP: 175, Q: 48, Trinella: 1,282 and 431, Exacta: 5,992 and 2,996. Favourite: Golden Time. Owners: Mr. M. Lakshminarayana, Mr. M. Venkatarama & Mr. R.N. Vijaya Kumar. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

7. LESTER PIGGOTT STAKES (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: INYOUWEBELIEVE (Trevor) 1, Je Ne Sais Quoi (Kirtish B) 2, Montelena (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Kings Speech (B. Nayak) 4. 4-1/2, 1-1/4 and 4-1/2. 1m, 27.11s. ₹27 (w), 14, 17 and 16 (p), SHP: 62, THP: 51, FP: 137, Q: 87, Trinella: 506 and 157, Exacta: 21,678 and 27,872. Favourite: Inyouwebelieve. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. HARANGI STAKES (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: STRIKING MEMORY (G. Vivek) 1, Dr Logan (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Mr Humble (P. Surya) 3 and Stunning Beauty (Sai Kumar) 4. Lnk, 1/2 and Lnk. 1m, 15.25s. ₹53 (w), 24, 43 and 92 (p), SHP: 103, THP: 226, FP: 1,358, Q: 580, Trinella: 18,055 and 42,130 (carried over), Exacta: 81,504. Favourite: Baltimore. Owner: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

Jackpot: ₹91,747 (carried over); Runner-up: 9,830 (four tkts.); Treble (i): 1,052 (seven tkts.); (ii): 464 (36 tkts.).