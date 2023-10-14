ADVERTISEMENT

Pissarro obliges in the country’s longest race

October 14, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Pune: 

Trainer S.S. Attaollahi’s Pissarro, ridden by P. Trevor, won the Suresh Mahindra Trophy — the longest race of the country — the feature event at the races here on Saturday (Oct. 14). The winner is owned by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd.

1. RODEO PLATE: MISS AMERICAN PIE (N.S. Parmar) 1, Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 2, Cipher (S. Saqlain) 3 and Midsummer Star (P. Shinde) 4. 2-1/4, 1-1/4 and Nose. 1m, 23.98s. ₹23 (w), 19, 17 and 33 (p). SHP: 113, FP: 536, Q: 235, Tanala: 1,589 and 1,070. Favourite: Misty. Owners: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

2. K. RAGHUNATH PLATE: TRINKET (Bhawani) 1, Dowsabel (S. Saqlain) 2, Slam Dunk (S.G. Prasad) 3 and Mufaza (Parmar) 4. Not run: Moment Of Madness. 1/2, Lnk and 3/4. 58.11s. ₹76 (w), 28, 13 and 19 (p). SHP: 45, FP: 485, Q: 182, Tanala: 1,038 and 699. Favourite: Dowsabel. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

3. PRUDENTIAL CHAMP TROPHY: DASH (Yash Narredu) 1, Field Of Dreams (Akshay Kumar) 2, Zarqawi (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Esconido (S. Saqlain) 4. 1-1/4, 3-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 00.12s. ₹28 (w), 14 and 26 (p). SHP: 38, FP: 84, Q: 37, Tanala: 181 and 56. Favourite: Zarqawi. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd., & Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M. Narredu.

4. SIR SULTAN CHINOY TROPHY: SCARAMANGA (T.S. Jodha) 1, Cordelia (C. Umesh) 2, Kinzhal (Dashrath) 3 and Kimiko (C.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Encantamento. 2-1/2, Nose and Neck. 1m, 37.43s. ₹49 (w), 19, 13 and 23 (p). SHP: 41, FP: 237, Q: 76, Tanala: 2,214 and 712. Favourite: Mutliverse.Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

5. N.K. PUDUMJEE TROPHY: KOENIG (Y.S. Srinath) 1, Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 2, Tee Tee Dee (H.M. Akshay) 3 and Impulsive (Bhawani) 4. Not run: Sunburst. 4-1/2, 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 58.34s. ₹23 (w), 14, 14 and 26 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 113, Q: 104, Tanala: 390 and 221. Favourite: Koenig. Owners: Mrs. Bakhtawar B. Chenoy & Mr. Bezan Chenoy. Trainer: Bezan Chenoy.

6. SURESH MAHINDRA TROPHY: PISSARRO (P. Trevor) 1, Euphoric (M.S. Deora) 2 and Taimur (Bhawani) 3. 2 and 13. 3m 25. 65s. ₹15 (w), SHP: 20, FP: 21. Favourite: Pissarro. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹7,691 (10 tkts.) & 30%: 2,354 (14 tkts.).

Treble: 690 (38 tkts.).

Super Jackpot : 41, 847 (c/o).

