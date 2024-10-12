Pissarro for the Suresh Mahindra Trophy

Trainer S.S. Attaollahi’s Pissarro, who is in good shape as evidenced by his morning trials should win the (3,200m) Suresh Mahindra Trophy, the feature event of Saturday’s (Oct. 12) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. HIGHLANDER PLATE (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Dexa (1) Antony Raj 59, 2. Portofino Bay (2) Akshay K 53.5 and 3. Soup And Sandwich (3) Sandesh 53.

1. PORTOFINO BAY

2. SIR SULTAN CHINOY TROPHY (Div. II) (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.30: 1. Marcus (5) Vivek G 59, 2. Amadeo (7) Trevor 57.5, 3. Caliph (1) Bharath 57.5, 4. Picasso (4) Saqlain 57.5, 5. Goodfellow (8) Nazil 57, 6. Toscana (—), 7. Chandrayaan (3) Ajinkya 56, 8. Gimme (2) A. Prakash 56 and 9. Perfect Light (6) Antony Raj 55.5.

1. AMADEO, 2. PICASSO, 3. CALIPH

3. N.K. PUDUMJEE TROPHY (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.00: 1. Gold Caviar (2) Nazil 56, 2. New Yorker (7) S. Kamble 56, 3. Scaramouche (3) T.S. Jodha 56, 4. Betsy (5) Merchant 54.5, 5. Dazzling Duchess (1) Trevor 54.5, 6. Esconido (6) Vivek G 54.5 and 7. Evgenia (4) Sandesh 54.5.

1. SCARAMOUCHE, 2. ESCONIDO, 3. DAZZLING DUCHESS

4. BAWAJI PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.30: 1. Rambler (1) Antony Raj 59, 2. Singer Sargent (6) Trevor 59, 3. Misty (7) Vivek G 57.5, 4. Spanish Eyes (4) Sandesh 57.5, 5. Believe (2) A. Prakash 56.5, 6. Finch (5) Prasad 55, 7. Mother’s Grace (3) C.S. Jodha 55 and 8. Liam (8) T.S. Jodha 52.

1. SPANISH EYES, 2. MISTY, 3. RAMBLER

5. SIR SULTAN CHINOY TROPHY (Div. I) (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.00: 1. Star Gallery (4) Ajinkya 61, 2. Pride’s Prince (9) Antony Raj 59.5, 3. Treasure Gold (5) V. Bunde 58.5, 4. Endurance (3) Akshay K 56.5, 5. Axlrod (8) T.S. Jodha 56, 6. Chagall (1) Trevor 56, 7. Goomah (2) C.S. Jodha 56, 8. Rush (6) Prasad 55.5 and 9. Alacrity (7) Pranil 52.

1. CHAGALL, 2. AXLROD, 3. STAR GALLERY

6. K. RAGHUNATH PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, 5-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26, 4.30: 1. Zip Along (7) Saba 61, 2. Demetrius (11) Trevor 60.5, 3. Spirit Bay (3) N. Bhosale 60, 4. Precioso (9) Antony Raj 59, 5. Mohsin (12) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 6. Adonis (5) Merchant 58, 7. Northbound (1) S. Amit 58, 8. Red Dust (8) Sandesh 58, 9. Rubik Star (2) Bhawani 55.5, 10. Otello (14) Prasad 55, 11. Don’t Be Shy (4) S.J. Sunil 54, 12. Reciprocity (10) A. Prakash 50, 13. Fantastic Flare (13) Pranil 49 and 14. Lightning Blaze (6) Nazil 49.

1. DEMETRIUS, 2. RECIPROCITY, 3. RED DUST

7. SURESH MAHINDRA TROPHY (3,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 5.00: 1. Pissarro (3) Trevor 59, 2. Magneto (1) Sandesh 51.5 and 3. Ramiel (2) Vivek G 49.

1. PISSARRO

Day’s Best: SPANISH EYES

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Super Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.