Pissaro, Crack Of Dawn, Air Command, Mauritania, Snowdon and Desert God please

Pissaro, Crack Of Dawn, Air Command, Mauritania, Snowdon and Desert God pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb. 21)

Inner sand:

1200m: Industrialist (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up. Saint Petersburg (P. Trevor) 1-19, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Ozark (P. Mani) 44. Moved well. Bloom Buddy (S. Shareef) 46. Easy. Panama (rb), Polar Express (I. Chisty) 43. Former finished a length ahead.

1200m: Allabouther (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Temple Dancer (rb), Tequila Tornado (rb) 1-27, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished well ahead. Cavallo Veloce (A. Imran) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/46.5. Moved on the bit. Air Command (S. John) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved fluently. Subha Ka Tara (M. Naveen) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Worked well. Indian Pharaoh (David Allan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Play Safe (Ashok) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Formidable Star (Chetan G) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Valegro (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up. Karadeniz (A. Imran), After Hours (Sai Vanshi) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Pissaro (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved attractively. Big Sur (David Allan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased. Mauritania (David Allan) 1-44, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Snowdon (David Allan) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1600m: Desert God (David Allan) 1-56, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Crack Of Dawn (P. Trevor), High Priestess (David Allan) 1-56, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Brown Bess (Gnaneshwar) 2-1, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely.