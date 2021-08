Pink Pearl and Pense’e impress

Pink Pearl and Pense’e impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Aug. 8).

Inner sand: 600m: Tudor (Koshi Kumar) 40. Shaped well. Samdaniya (Koshi Kumar) 44.

800m: Esteva (rb) 55, 600/40. Worked well. Amendment (rb) 53, 600/40.5. Impressed.

1000m: Desert Force (Koshi Kumar), Pink Pearl (Shahar Babu) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Latter showed out. Royal Currency (Shahar Babu) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. In fine nick. Treasure Delight (K. Lakhan) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42.5. Worked well. Bright Light (Shehzad Alam) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Right Move (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57.5. 600/43. Moved on the bit. Star Guitar (Koshi Kumar), Renegade (Azfar Syeed) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. Illustrious Ruler (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Arazinger (Koshi Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5.

Outer sand: 800m: Star Fling (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Emissary (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45. Handy.

1000m: Manzoni (rb), Pense’e (rb) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Latter moved fluently and finished well in front. Roka (rb), Malabar (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Former was too good for her companion. The Intimidator (rb), Aretha (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Former moved freely. Royal Rules (rb), Knight Envied (Shahar Babu) 1-17, 800/59, 600/44. They finished level. Inkonito (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44.5. Urged in the last part. Emelda (Shahar Babu) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Extended.