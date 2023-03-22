Pink Jasmine, Fire Power, Yukan and Shubankar shine

March 22, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Pink Jasmine, Fire Power, Yukan and Shubankar shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (March 22).

Inner sand:

600m: Empire Of Dreams (rb) 41. Moved freely.

1000m: Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-8, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Fearless Joey (Kiran N), Born King (Khurshad) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-19, 1,000/1-5, 600/39. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

1000m: Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1400m: Pink Jasmine (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved attractively.

1600m: Fire Power (P. Trevor) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. A good display.