Pink Jasmine claims the Narasimharaja Trophy

January 19, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

S. Attaollahi trained Pink Jasmine (Shreyas Singh up) won the Narasimharaja Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Friday (Jan 19). The winner is owned by Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy.

The results

1. TED FORDYCE PLATE: JERSEY KING (Srinath) 1, La Mcqueen (Antony) 2, Nyx (Trevor) 3 and Mehra (R. Pradeep) 4. Not run: Days Date. 3-1/2, 6 and 2. 1m 06.68s. Rs. 46 (w), 15, 12 and 16 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 38, FP: 193, Q: 94, Trinella: 547, Exacta: 5,086. Favourite: La Mcqueen.

Owners: Mr. Vikram Sreeram, Mr. Ananth Iyengar, Mr. Shankar Srinivas & Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: S. Dominic.

2. ARKAVATI PLATE (Div. II): THEWHISPERQUIETLY (P. Surya) 1, Singhsaab (G. Vivek) 2, My Vision (Jagadeesh) 3 and Sling Shot (Saddam H) 4. Nose, 3-1/4 and 6-1/4. 1m 39.94s. Rs. 16 (w), 12, 20 and 14 (p), SHP: 57, THP: 38, FP: 125, Q: 101, Trinella: 641, Exacta: 4,234. Favourite: Thewhisperquietly.

Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: S. Dominic.

3. ARKAVATHI PLATE (Div I): ARDAKAN (Srinath) 1, Sekhmet (Inayat) 2, Castaneda (Antony) 3 and Antilope (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. 1-3/4, 4 and 3/4. 1m 40.05s. Rs. 22 (w), 16, 22 and 10 (p), SHP: 67, THP: 42, FP: 124, Q: 129, Trinella: 445, Exacta: 2,850. Favourite: Ardakan.

Owner: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

4. DANCING FOUNTAIN STAKES: AUGUSTO (S. Shareef) 1, Tripitaka (Suraj) 2, Classic Charm (I. Chisty) 3 and Spectacular (Inayat) 4. 3/4, Lnk and Nose. 1m 13.44s. Rs. 273 (w), 35, 16 and 16 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 44, FP: 827, Q: 594, Trinella: 11,846, Exacta: 39,840. Favourite: Solo Prince.

Owners: Mr. Santhosh G & Mr. Francis Arun Kumar. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

5. K. N. CHENNABASAPPA MEMORIAL TROPHY: STELLANTIS (Trevor) 1, Mazal Tov (Srinath) 2, Serai (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Maroon (S. Shareef) 4. Not run: Marzgovel. 4-1/4, 3-1/4 and Lnk. 1m 25.51s. Rs. 33 (w), 13, 15 and 38 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 100, FP: 238, Q: 81, Trinella: 5,696, Exacta: 54,771 (c/o). Favourite: In Thy Light.

Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mrs. Rina Mahindra. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

Note: Originally Ricardo finished third, but after a Stewards enquiry Ricardo was disqualified and the placing order was revised as above.

6. NARASIMHARAJA TROPHY: PINK JASMINE (Shreyas S) 1, Peyo (Suraj) 2, Auspicious Queen (Angad) 3 and Shabelle (S. Saqlain) 4. 1/2, Lnk and 1/2. 1m 37.96s. Rs. 197 (w), 31, 15 and 18 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 47, FP: 766, Q: 272, Trinella: 19,201, Exacta: 1,82,099 (c/o). Favourite: Elpenor.

Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer S. Attaollahi.

Note: Originally Shabelle was first and Auspicious Queen fourth but an objection by Angad, rider of Auspicious Queen, against Shabelle’s Saqlain for pumping and crossing in the last 25m was upheld by the Stewards and the order revised as above.

7. CHUNCHANAKATTE FALLS PLATE: BOLD ACT (P. Siddaraju) 1, Crosswater (S. John) 2, Chililady (Srinath) 3 and Asagiri (Ashok K) 4. Not run: Blackstone and My Wish. Nk, Shd and 1. 1m 14.24s. Rs. 33 (w), 14, 15 and 17 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 50, FP: 201, Q: 66, Trinella: 481, Exacta: 56,799. Favourite: Bold Act.

Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal & M/s. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: S. Narredu.

Jackpot: Rs. 2,39,511 (one tkt); Runner-up: 1,02,647 (one tkt); Treble (i): 8,370 (one tkt); (ii): 11,016 (three tkts).

