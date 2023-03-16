HamberMenu
Pink Jasmine and Yukan excel

March 16, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Pink Jasmine and Yukan excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (March 16).

Inner sand:

1200m: Yukan (Darshan) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-5, 600/38.5. Pleased.

Outer sand:

1400m: Pink Jasmine (Darshan) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-41, (1,400-600) 55. Jumped out well. Fearless Joey (Kiran Naidu), Born King (Shinde) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished six lengths ahead. Makiwa (Darshan), Wonder Woman (S.K. Paswan) 1-37, (1,400-600) 55.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Successful (Prabhakaran) 1-39, (1,400-600) 55. Jumped out smartly.

