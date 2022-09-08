Philosophy, Success, Ravishing Form, Stormwatch, Monteverdi and Trevalius excel

BENGALURU:
September 08, 2022 18:00 IST

Philosophy, Success, Ravishing Form, Stormwatch, Monteverdi and Trevalius excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 8).

Inner sand:

1000m: Capital Gain (Mark) 1-8.5, 600/40. Strode out well. Agera (R. Pradeep), Chisox (Rozario) 1-7, 600/39.5. They finished together. Lucky Chance (Mark) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Dawn Rising (Arul) 45. Easy. Kensington (S. John) 46. Moved on the bit. Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 46. Moved freely. Chain Of Thoughts (Mark) 46. In fine trim. De Villiers (Shreyas) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Mark One (rb) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Kalamitisi (Shreyas) 1-16, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-8, 600/40.5. A good display. Trafalgar (Hindu S) 1-12.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Shubankar (rb) 1-13, 600/42. In fine condition. Wild Emperor (Nazerul), Southern Power (Rayan) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Prime Abbess (Md. Akram) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved attractively. Unyielding (Arul) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Pleased. Jai Vikram (B. Paswan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Easy. Michigan Melody (B. Paswan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved fluently. Polished Girl (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Success (Hindu S) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Knotty Blue (S. Shareef), Port Of Beauty (Antony) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Stormwatch (Hindu S) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. In fine condition. Monteverdi (Hasib A) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Pleased. Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. Divine Ray (S. John) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Ring Master (Indrajeet) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Worked well. Philosophy (Md. Akram) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A fine display. Trevalius (Hindu S) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Moved fluently.

