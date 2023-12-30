Philosophy primed to deliver in the Ice Breaker Trophy

December 30, 2023 12:30 am | Updated December 29, 2023 07:45 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Philosophy, who has been well-tuned, is expected to score in the Ice Breaker Trophy (1,600m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Dec. 30). False rails (width about 7.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. BUCKPASSER PLATE (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only, (Terms), 1-00 p.m.: 1. Helios (5) I. Chisty 56, 2. Striking Fortune (1) Shreyas S 56, 3. Vafadar (4) Trevor 56, 4. Mehra (2) Antony 54.5, 5. Mystical Forest (7) Vivek 54.5, 6. Scarlette Lady (3) G. Vivek 54.5, 7. Silicon Star (8) Ashhad Asbar 54.5 and 8. Three Little Words (6) Tousif 54.5.

1. HELIOS, 2. VAFADAR, 3. SCARLETTE LADY

2. GANGA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 1-30: 1. Benignity (2) P. Siddaraju 61, 2. Princess Jasmine (3) G. Vivek 61, 3. Dawn Rising (6) Hindu S 59.5, 4. Sky Princess (7) R. Pradeep 59, 5. Bellissimo (1) Afsar Khan 58, 6. Pettes Love (5) Vivek 58, 7. Mega Success (9) Jagadeesh 57, 8. Perfect Halo (4) Kiran Rai 57 and 9. Star Citizen (8) Arshad 51.5.

1. STAR CITIZEN, 2. PRINCESS JASMINE, 3. MEGA SUCCESS

3. GANGA PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00: 1. She’s A Lady (1) Suraj 62.5, 2. Apollo Light (6) P. Siddaraju 62, 3. Striking Eyes (2) Vivek 61.5, 4. Maybach (5) Tousif 60.5, 5. Fair Counsel (8) M. Naveen 60, 6. Way Of Life (9) A. Ramu 60, 7. Firefinch (4) R. Pradeep 59, 8. Sacred Creator (7) Kiran Rai 59 and 9. Lady Godiva (3) Arvind K 57.

1. SHE’S A LADY, 2. APOLLO LIGHT, 3. FAIR COUNSEL

4. CLASSIC STORY PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Twinkle Feet (3) Srinath 60, 2. Agera (2) Antony 58, 3. Silver Swift (9) B.L. Paswan 57, 4 Glow In The Dark (4) Ashhad Asbar 54, 5. Thewhisperquietly (6) Jagadeesh 54, 6. Blues Ballad (5) A. Ramu 53, 7. My Solitaire (8) Arvind K 52, 8. Debonair (1) Saddam H 51.5 and 9. Elite Agent (7) B. Dharshan 50.5.

1. GLOW IN THE DARK, 2. TWINKLE FEET, 3. AGERA

5. SHANTI FALLS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Super Sapphire (10) M. Chandrashekar 60, 2. Alacero (11) Arvind K 59.5, 3. Instructor (5) M. Naveen 59.5, 4. High Speed Dive (8) A. Ramu 59, 5. Knotty In Blue (4) B.L. Paswan 59, 6. El Alamein (9) Salman Khan 58.5, 7. Greeley (2) L.A. Rozario 58, 8. Princess Gold (3) Shreyas S 58, 9. Sun Flare (1) Antony 58, 10. Tigerking (6) Rayan 56.5, 11. Crimson Star (7) Vivek 56 and 12. Quevega (12) Kiran Rai 56.

1. GREELEY, 2. HIGH SPEED DIVE, 3. INSTRUCTOR

6. HORANADU STAKES (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Fondness Of You (1) Suraj 62, 2. Tripitaka (7) P. Siddaraju 60, 3. Leather Back (6) M. Naveen 59, 4. Maple Leaf (9) Tousif 58, 5. Czar (2) Antony 55.5, 6. Osiris (8) Afsar Khan 55.5, 7. Sofiya (3) Trevor 55.5, 8. Lauterbrunnen (10) Kiran Rai 55, 9. Macron (5) P. Surya 53.5 and 10. Able One (4) Jagadeesh 52.

1. FONDNESS OF YOU, 2. LEATHER BACK, 3. SOFIYA

7. ICE BREAKER TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4-00: 1. Philosophy (5) Antony 60.5, 2. Balor (7) Srinath 60, 3. Nikolina (3) S. John 60, 4. Stormy Ocean (8) I. Chisty 59.5, 5. Bruce Almighty (4) Hindu S 58.5, 6. Stellar Gold (2) Jagadeesh 57.5, 7. Excellent Ray (6) Suraj 56, 8. Aquamatic (9) Trevor 55 and 9. Memorable Time (1) Shreyas S 55.

1. PHILOSOPHY, 2. AQUAMATIC, 3. EXCELLENT RAY

8. SHANTI FALLS PLATE (Div. I). (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Step To Destiny (2) G. Vivek 61.5, 2. Bold Act (12) Suraj 59, 3. Remontoir (3) Jagadeesh 57, 4. The Omega Man (4) Hindu S 57, 5. Crosswater (8) Antony 56, 6. Knotty Challenger (11) Indrajeet S 56, 7. The Strikingly (9) A. Ramu 56, 8. Asagiri (10) Ashok K 55.5, 9. Contractor (1) Ashhad Asbar 55, 10. Friya (6) I. Chisty 53.5, 11. Phoebe (7) R. Pradeep 53.5 and 12. Shadow’ Saim (5) Rayan 53.5.

1. BOLD ACT, 2. CROSSWATER, 3. STEP TO DESTINY

9. CLASSIC STORY PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Aherne (3) Srinath 61, 2. Cash Out (5) R. Pradeep 61, 3. Schafenberg (7) Saddam H 58, 4. Solid Power (2) Tousif 58, 5. Sekhmet (4) Hindu S 57.5, 6. Breeze Bluster (6) G. Vivek 57, 7. Super Veloce (1) P. Surya 55 and 8. Kallu Sakkare (8) A. Ramu 53.5.

1. BREEZE BLUSTER, 2. AHERNE, 3. KALLU SAKKARE

Day’s best: BOLD ACT

Double: SHE’S A LADY — PHILOSOPHY

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6; (iii): 7, 8 and 9.

