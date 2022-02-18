Philosophy primed to deliver in Sarb-Kla Plate

February 18, 2022 00:30 IST

Philosophy, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Sarb-Kla Plate (1,100m), the main event of the races to be held here on Friday (Feb. 18). False rails (average width of 9.5m from 1,600m to the wining post) will be in position.

1. KOYNA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30 pm.: 1. By The Book (4) A Qureshi 61, 2. War Trail (5) Ashhad Asber 61, 3. Sodashi (11) Suraj Narredu 60, 4. Commandpost (—) (–) 59, 5. Lightning Flame (10) Kiran Rai 59, 6. Jan Zizka (3) Shane Gray 57, 7. Stunning Beauty (8) Arvind Kumar 57, 8. Ultimate Power (6) Vinod Shinde 55.5, 9. Capital Gain (1) Mark 55, 10. Je Ne Sais Quoi (2) C. Umesh 54.5 and 11. Fierce Fighter (7) Vishal Bunde 53.

1. SODASHI, 2. LIGHTNING FLAME, 3. CAPITAL GAIN

2. GAGANACHUKKI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. The Inheritor (6) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Belvedere (12) S. John 59.5, 3. Twilight Fame (11) K. Sai Kiran 59.5, 4. Clever Hans (10) Vishal Bunde 59, 5. Extraordinary (1) Ajeet Kumar 59, 6. Rule Of Law (4) Kiran Rai 59, 7. Chiraag (8) P. Siddaraju 58, 8. Mitsuro (2) A. Imran Khan 58, 9. Perfect Hella (7) Saddam H 58, 10. The Xing N I (3) Ashhad Asber 58, 11. Capri Girl (5) Dhanu Singh 57.5 and 12. Planetary Joy (9) S. Saqlain 57.5.

1. THE INHERITOR, 2. PLANETARY JOY, 3. TWILIGHT FAME

3. THE HAMPI PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 3-30: 1. Almanach (4) Trevor 61, 2. Lycurgus (8) P. Sai Kumar 59, 3. Aferpi (3) P. Surya 54, 4. Electric Blue (7) Dhanu Singh 53, 5. Tyto Alba (2) Rajesh Kumar 53, 6. Mystic Mountain (6) Akshay K 52.5, 7. Infinite Grace (5) S. Shareef 51 and 8. My Vision (1) Nazerul 51.

1. ELECTRIC BLUE, 2. MYSTIC MOUNTAIN, 3. ALMANACH

4. SARB-KLA PLATE (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Ashwa Magadheera (3) Suraj Narredu 56, 2. Banksy (2) Ranjeet Singh 56, 3. Eternal Princess (7) Vinod Shinde 54.5, 4. Lucky Sun (4) Akshay K 54.5, 5. Luminary Star (6) Nazerul 54.5, 6. Philosophy (5) Shane Gray 54.5, 7. Queen Spirit (1) Trevor 54.5 and 8. Sheer Bliss (8) Tauseef 54.5.

1. PHILOSOPHY, 2. ASHWA MAGADHEERA, 3. QUEEN SPIRIT

5. GAGANACHUKKI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. The Response (5) P. Siddaraju 62, 2. Thousand Words (7) A. Qureshi 61, 3. Osiris (6) Ajeet Kumar 59, 4. Unique Style (11) Md. Habeeb 59, 5. Golden Wings (3) S. John 58.5, 6. Benediction (2) C. Umesh 56.5, 7. Morganite (9) Jagadeesh 56.5, 8. Aztec Queen (1) Akshay K 56, 9. Lauterbrunner (10) P. Surya 54, 10. Defining Power (4) Dhanu Singh 52.5 and 11. Shubankar (8) Vishal Bunde 52.5.

1. AZTEC QUEEN, 2. DEFINING POWER, MORGANITE

6. THE KOYNA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 15, 5-00: 1. Aircraft (5) Likit Appu 62.5, 2. Fun And Laughter (9) S. John 62.5, 3. Star Domination (2) M. Naveen 62.5, 4. Measure Of Time (3) Suraj Narredu 62, 5. Dawn Rising (1) Trevor 61, 6. Flower Of Paradise (4) S. Saqlain 61, 7. Sky Princess (10) Ashhad Asber 61, 8. Flaming Orange (8) Ajeet Kumar 60.5, 9. Altair (6) Arvind Kumar 57.5 and 10. Activated (7) Salman Khan 56.

1. MEASURE OF TIME, 2. DAWN RISING, 3. FUN AND LAUGHTER

Days best: ELECTRIC BLUE

Double: SODASHI — PHILOSOPHY

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Treble (I): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6.