Philosophy lives up to the billing in Ice Breaker Trophy

December 30, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Imtiaz Khan-trained Philosophy (Antony up), won the Ice Breaker Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Dec 30). The winner is owned by Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad & Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Jockey Antony won three races on the day.

The results:

1. BUCKPASSER PLATE: SCARLETTE LADY (G. Vivek) 1, Helios (I. Chisty) 2, Silicon Star (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Vafadar (Trevor) 4. Not run: Three Little Words. 2-1/2, Lnk and Nose. 1m, 14.46s. ₹39 (w), 13, 11 and 22 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 55, FP: 112, Q: 43, Trinella: 1,315, Exacta: 1,745. Favourite: Helios. Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal, Mr. Meka Yugandhar & Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

2. GANGA PLATE (Div. II): MEGA SUCCESS (Jagadeesh) 1, Star Citizen (Arshad) 2, Pettes Love (Vivek) 3 and Princess Jasmine (G. Vivek) 4. 2-1/4, Nk and Shd. 1m, 15.53s. ₹65 (w), 16, 21 and 20 (p), SHP: 49, THP: 54, FP: 248, Q: 117, Trinella:1,846, Exacta: 4,823. Favourite: Princess Jasmine. Owner and trainer: Mr. S. Inayathulla.

3. GANGA PLATE (Div. I): LADY GODIVA (Arvind K) 1, Firefinch (R. Pradeep) 2, She’s A Lady (Suraj) 3 and Apollo Light (P. Siddaraju) 4. Nose, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 16.11s. ₹78 (w), 18, 15 and 12 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 43, FP: 804, Q: 153, Trinella: 1,350, Exacta: 2,055. Favourite: Apollo Light. Owner: Mr. Ramesh R. Trainer: S. Inayathulla.

4. CLASSIC STORY PLATE (Div. II): AGERA (Antony) 1, Glow In The Dark (Ashhad Asbar) 2, My Solitaire (Arvind K) 3 and Thewhisperquietly (Jagadeesh) 4. Shd, 2 and Hd. 1m, 27.81s. ₹55 (w), 16, 10 and 31 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 62, FP: 125, Q: 49, Trinella: 1,479, Exacta: 3,946. Favourite: Glow In The Dark. Owner: Mr. Arun Kumar K.N. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

5. SHANTI FALLS PLATE (Div. II): INSTRUCTOR (M. Naveen) 1, High Speed Dive (A. Ramu) 2, Sun Flare (Antony) 3 and Greeley (L.A. Rozario) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 4-1/2. 1m, 14.83s. ₹17 (w), 11, 17 and 30 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 62, FP: 102, Q: 99, Trinella: 1,793 Exacta: 2,018. Favourite: Instructor. Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: Warren Singh.

6. HORANADU STAKES: FONDNESS OF YOU (Suraj) 1, Czar (Antony) 2, Sofiya (Trevor) 3 and Macron (P. Surya) 4. Lnk, Nose and Snk. 1m, 13.62s. ₹36 (w), 12, 14 and 12 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 52, FP: 146, Q: 71, Trinella: 271, Exacta: 3,118. Favourite: Sofiya. Owners: So Blest Trading Co. Pvt Ltd, Dr. C.A. Prashanth, Dr. Arvind M.N, Mr. Santhosh. P & Mr. Rajesh Narredu. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

7. ICE BREAKER TROPHY: PHILOSOPHY (Antony) 1, Nikolina (S. John) 2, Aquamatic (Trevor) 3 and Excellent Ray (Suraj) 4. 3-1/4, 1 and 1-1/2. 1m, 38.57s. ₹18 (w), 12, 22 and 16 (p), SHP: 84, THP: 38, FP: 205, Q: 117, Trinella: 648, Exacta: 2,403. Favourite: Philosophy. Owners: Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad & Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

8. SHANTI FALLS PLATE (Div. I): CROSSWATER (Antony) 1, The Strikingly (A. Ramu) 2, Remontoir (Jagadeesh) 3 and Bold Act (Suraj) 4. Not run: Shadow’ Saim. 2-1/2, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m, 14.72s. ₹35 (w), 14, 26 and 77 (p), SHP: 71, THP: 156, FP: 349, Q: 165, Trinella: 17,746, Exacta: 32,036. Favourite: Bold Act. Owners: Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co Ltd rep. by Mr & Mrs. Dilip Thomas’. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

9. CLASSIC STORY PLATE (Div. I): KALLU SAKKARE (A. Ramu) 1, Aherne (Srinath) 2, Super Veloce (P. Surya) 3 and Breeze Bluster (G. Vivek) 4. 3/4, 4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 27.63s. ₹30 (w), 12, 15 and 35 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 74, FP: 163, Q: 120, Trinella: 3,344, Exacta: 7,129. Favourite: Breeze Bluster. Owner: Mr. S.T. Kalappa. Trainer: Warren Singh.

Jackpot: ₹13,772 (24 tkts.); Runner-up: 278 (509 tkts.); Treble (i): 6,377 (c/o); (ii): 784 (12 tkts.); (iii): 636 (23 tkts).

