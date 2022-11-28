Philosophy, Fortunatus, Victoria Punch, Artemis Igacia and Mystic Eye please

November 28, 2022 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Philosophy, Fortunatus, Victoria Punch, Artemis Igacia and Mystic Eye pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov 28)

Inner sand: 600m: Psychic Warrior (R. Pradeep) 39. Moved impressively.

Outer sand: 600m: Three Aces (Adarsh), One Sowonderful (rb) 45. They finished level.

1000m: Purple Legend (Adarsh), Breeze Bluster (rb) 1-13, 600/43.5. They finished together. Classic Charm (Darshan) 1-14, 600/42.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Fortunatus (Quershi) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Moved attractively. Twilight Tornado (Salman K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine nick. Musterion (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Worked well. Mystic Eye (S.K. Paswan) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Impressed. Philosophy (Akram) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Southern Dynasty (Nazerul) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Sociable (Vaibhav) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Note. Star Admiral (Darshan), 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Stretched out well. Listen To Me (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved well. Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/40.5. A fine display. Elpenor (Shreyas), Pazel (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 60045. Former finished three lengths ahead. Memoritor (Chetan K) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Tough Cookie (Rozario) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Eased up. Faith Of Success (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Victoria Punch (Antony), Dr Logan (B. Paswan) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

