Philosophy for Wolf 777 Bangalore 1000 Guineas

December 16, 2022 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - BENGALURU

Philosophy, who is fine fettle, is expected to score in the Wolf 777 Bangalore 1000 Guineas (1,600m), the first classic of the season to be held here on Friday (Dec. 16).

False rails (width about 2.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. MALAPRABHA PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2-15 p.m.: 1. Starry Wind (1) Md. Akram 62, 2. The Strength (8) Sai Kiran 60.5, 3. Smithsonian (5) Neeraj 60, 4. Baltimore (7) Antony 58, 5. Air Blast (2) R. Pradeep 56.5, 6. Habanero (3) Darshan 56, 7. Debonair (6) Md. Aliyar 55 and 8. Jersey Legend (4) Rayan 55.

1. SMITHSONIAN, 2. STARRY WIND, 3. AIR BLAST

2. LINGANAMAKKI PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45, 2-45: 1. Peluche (7) S. John 62.5, 2. Tignanello (6) Antony 58, 3. Worldly Wise (5) P.S. Chouhan 56.5, 4. Ripple N Storm (4) Trevor 55.5, 5. Aquamatic (2) L.A. Rozario 55, 6. Banksy (1) Sandesh 55, 7. Bruce Almighty (8) Rayan 55 and 8. Stellar Gold (3) Neeraj 51.5.

1. RIPPLE N STORM, 2. TIGNANELLO, 3. WORLDLY WISE

3. ARDENT KNIGHT TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only, (Terms), 3-15: 1. Bold Act (5) Suraj 56, 2. Bourbon Bay (-) (-) 56, 3. Cat Whiskers (1) Neeraj 56, 4. Galahad (4) Shreyas S 56, 5. Ruling Dynasty (3) Srinath 56 and 6. Last Waltz (2) Salman K 54.5.

2. RULING DYNASTY, 2. GALAHAD

4. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms), 3-45: 1. Ascoval (3) Srinath 60, 2. Golden Guest (4) Antony 60, 3. Golden Oaks (1) Sandesh 60 and 4. Kensington Court (2) Trevor 58.5.

1. ASCOVAL, 2. KENSINGTON COURT

5. WOLF 777 BANGALORE 1000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o fillies, (Terms), 4-15: 1. Inyouwebelieve (4) Srinath 57, 2. Mirra (8) Antony 57, 3. Philosophy (2) Sandesh 57, 4. Queen Spirit (7) Zervan 57, 5. Star Comet (5) Neeraj 57, 6. Tough Cookie (3) P.S. Chouhan 57, 7. Triple Wish (1) Suraj 57 and 8. Victoria Punch (6) Trevor 57.

1. PHILOSOPHY, 2. TRIPLE WISH, 3. VICTORIA PUNCH

6. PREMIUM SPIRIT STAKES (1,400m), rated 60 to 85, 4-45: 1. Knight In Hooves (6) M. Prabhakaran 62.5, 2. Peyo (5) Vinod Shinde 57.5, 3. Imperial Blue (2) Antony 54.5, 4. Watchmystars (1) Trevor 53.5, 5. Whizzo (3) Jagadeesh 53, 6. Promise Kept (7) Neeraj 51.5 and 7. Ruling Goddess (4) Shreyas S 50.

1. WATCHMYSTARS, 2. PROMISE KEPT

7. MALAPRABHA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-15: 1. Pastiche (6) Darshan 60, 2. Rightly Noble (8) Srinath 58, 3. Gold Gray (2) Sai Kiran 56.5, 4. Anne Boleyn (3) Trevor 55.5, 5. Chain Of Thoughts (5) Shreyas S 54, 6. Rudram (1) Antony 54, 7. Aerospeed (7) Tousif 52 and 8. Elite Agent (4) Angad 52.

1. ANNE BOLEYN, 2. RUDRAM, 3. RIGHTLY NOBLE

Day’s best: RIPPLE N STORM

Double: SMITHSONIAN - ASCOVAL

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.