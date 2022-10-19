Philosophy, Disruptor, Golden Oaks, Baba Voss, Aguila and Wild Emperor excel

BENGALURU:
October 19, 2022 17:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Philosophy, Disruptor, Golden Oaks, Baba Voss, Aguila and Wild Emperor excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 19).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

1000m: Aceros (rg) 1-14, 600/45. In fine trim. Benediction (rb) 1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Santorino (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45. Easy. Aguila (Darshan) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Southern Dynasty (Darshan) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Disruptor (Vivek) 1-10, 600/42. Pleased. Adjustment (Saqlain) 1-16, 600/44. Shaped well. Blazing Engine (Tauseef) 1-13, 600/43. Note. Invincible (Indrajeet), Trevita (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. A notable pair.

1200m: Sea Blush (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Maintains form. Memoriter (Nazerul), Super Gladiator (R. Ravi) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. They moved impressively. Stellar Gold (Darshan), Spirit Dancer (Aliyar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Former started ten lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Beldona (Tauseef) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Bellissimo (Nazerul), Immortal Guest (R. Ravi) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished four length ahead. Wild Emperor (Antony), Tiger Returns (Aliyar) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former impressed while the latter joined at 600m and finished four lengths behind. Baba Voss (Shreyas), Cinco De Mayo (Mark) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Golden Oaks (Salman K) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1600m: Philosophy (Saqlain) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A fine display.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app