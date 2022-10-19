Philosophy, Disruptor, Golden Oaks, Baba Voss, Aguila and Wild Emperor excel

ADVERTISEMENT

Philosophy, Disruptor, Golden Oaks, Baba Voss, Aguila and Wild Emperor excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 19).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

1000m: Aceros (rg) 1-14, 600/45. In fine trim. Benediction (rb) 1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Santorino (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45. Easy. Aguila (Darshan) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Southern Dynasty (Darshan) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Disruptor (Vivek) 1-10, 600/42. Pleased. Adjustment (Saqlain) 1-16, 600/44. Shaped well. Blazing Engine (Tauseef) 1-13, 600/43. Note. Invincible (Indrajeet), Trevita (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. A notable pair.

1200m: Sea Blush (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Maintains form. Memoriter (Nazerul), Super Gladiator (R. Ravi) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. They moved impressively. Stellar Gold (Darshan), Spirit Dancer (Aliyar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Former started ten lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Beldona (Tauseef) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Bellissimo (Nazerul), Immortal Guest (R. Ravi) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished four length ahead. Wild Emperor (Antony), Tiger Returns (Aliyar) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former impressed while the latter joined at 600m and finished four lengths behind. Baba Voss (Shreyas), Cinco De Mayo (Mark) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Golden Oaks (Salman K) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1600m: Philosophy (Saqlain) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A fine display.