Philosophy, Desert Kingdom, Finley and Starkova please

Philosophy, Desert Kingdom, Finley and Starkova pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 12).

Inner sand:

600m: High Speed Dive (A. Ramu), Femme Fatale (R. Ravi) 39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Millbrook (Jagadeesh) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Finley (Shreyas) 1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1400m: Philosophy (Antony), Splendido (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Desert Kingdom (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Shaped well. Amazing Stride (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Starkova (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently.

