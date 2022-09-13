Philosophy, Ascoval, Shubankar, Ravishing Form and Prince Abbess shine

BENGALURU:
September 13, 2022 17:14 IST

Philosophy, Ascoval, Shubankar, Ravishing Form and Prince Abbess shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept 13).

Inner sand:

1000m: Able One (B. Paswan), Jai Vikarm (Qureshi) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. They finished level. Adela (rb) 1-8.5, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 43.5. In fine condition.

1000m: Chisox (rb), Solo Prince (rb) 1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Easy. Agera (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1200m: Super Gladiator (Nazerul) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Strode out well. Sand Castle (Vivek) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Del Mar (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. A fine display. Philosophy (Salman K) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1400m: Dr Logan (B. Paswan) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Prince Abbess (P. Trevor) 1-44, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Ravishing Form (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Karanveer (Shreyas) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim.

Gate practice — inner sand:1200m: Skyfire (P. Surya) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 46.5. Jumped out well. Monteverdi (Hasib A), Stormwatch (Hindu S) 1-18, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Capital Gain (Rayan), Habanero (Tousif K) 1-19, (1,200-600) 37. Former showed out. Knotty In Blue (Antony), Port Of Beauty (S. Shareef) 1-19, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished distance ahead. Wild Emperor (Nazerul), Macron (R. Pradeep) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Amazonite (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Lucky Chance (Rayan), Anne Boleyn (Tousif K) 1-19, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished ten lengths ahead.

