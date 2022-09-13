Races

Philosophy, Ascoval, Shubankar, Ravishing Form and Prince Abbess shine

Philosophy, Ascoval, Shubankar, Ravishing Form and Prince Abbess shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept 13).

Inner sand:

1000m: Able One (B. Paswan), Jai Vikarm (Qureshi) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. They finished level. Adela (rb) 1-8.5, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 43.5. In fine condition.

1000m: Chisox (rb), Solo Prince (rb) 1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Easy. Agera (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1200m: Super Gladiator (Nazerul) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Strode out well. Sand Castle (Vivek) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Del Mar (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. A fine display. Philosophy (Salman K) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1400m: Dr Logan (B. Paswan) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Prince Abbess (P. Trevor) 1-44, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Ravishing Form (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Karanveer (Shreyas) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim.

Gate practice — inner sand:1200m: Skyfire (P. Surya) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 46.5. Jumped out well. Monteverdi (Hasib A), Stormwatch (Hindu S) 1-18, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Capital Gain (Rayan), Habanero (Tousif K) 1-19, (1,200-600) 37. Former showed out. Knotty In Blue (Antony), Port Of Beauty (S. Shareef) 1-19, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished distance ahead. Wild Emperor (Nazerul), Macron (R. Pradeep) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Amazonite (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Lucky Chance (Rayan), Anne Boleyn (Tousif K) 1-19, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished ten lengths ahead.


