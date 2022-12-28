Philosophy, All Attractive, Ring Master, Chain Of Thoughts and Shamrock excel

December 28, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Philosophy, All Attractive, Ring Master, Chain Of Thoughts and Shamrock excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec. 28).

Inner sand:1400m: Shamrock (Suraj) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

1000m: Seeking The Stars (Rayan), Smile Of Beauty (D. Patel) 1-15, 600/44. They finished level. Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Divo (R. Pradeep), Kallania (rb) 1-15, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Green Channel (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased. Chain Of Thoughts (Rayan), Super Ruffian (Indrajeet) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Splendido (Akram) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Ring Master (rb), Sian (R. Pradeep) 1-31, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. A good display. Siege Perilous (Antony) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Maintains form. Southern Aristocrat (Qureshi) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim.

1600m: Philosophy (Shinde) 1-56, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.