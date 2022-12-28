ADVERTISEMENT

Philosophy, All Attractive, Ring Master, Chain Of Thoughts and Shamrock excel

December 28, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Philosophy, All Attractive, Ring Master, Chain Of Thoughts and Shamrock excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec. 28).

Inner sand:1400m: Shamrock (Suraj) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

1000m: Seeking The Stars (Rayan), Smile Of Beauty (D. Patel) 1-15, 600/44. They finished level. Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Divo (R. Pradeep), Kallania (rb) 1-15, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Green Channel (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased. Chain Of Thoughts (Rayan), Super Ruffian (Indrajeet) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Splendido (Akram) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Ring Master (rb), Sian (R. Pradeep) 1-31, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. A good display. Siege Perilous (Antony) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Maintains form. Southern Aristocrat (Qureshi) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim.

1600m: Philosophy (Shinde) 1-56, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US