Philosophy, African Gold, Tesorino, Amazing Stride and Magnetic shine

February 14, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Philosophy, African Gold, Tesorino, Amazing Stride and Magnetic shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday Morning (Feb. 14).

Inner sand:

600m: Knotty Challenger (S. Shareef) 40.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Quevega (Rajesh K) 1-8, 600/41. Strode out well. Step To Destiny (rb), The Grey Geranium (rb) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Sekhmet (Darshan) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: African Gold (P. Trevor), Ardakan (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Amazing Stride (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Knotty Legend (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/45. Moved with plenty in hand.

1200m: Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Thewhisperquietly (Mark) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Anzac Pipernal (Srinath) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up.

1400m: Philosophy (Antony) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Tesorino (P. Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. In fine condition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.