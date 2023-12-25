ADVERTISEMENT

Phenom, Bubbly Boy, and Dash catch the eye

December 25, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Phenom, Bubbly Boy and Dash caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 25) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: 2/y/o Rouge (S. Chinoy) 41. Easy.

800m: 2/y/os Top Class/Star Mountain (Dashrath), Ivory Touch/Lantana Lady (S. Kamble) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy), Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. They were urged and ended level. Hall Of Grace (Dashrath) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Dufy (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Dali Swirl (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. 2/y/os Ivory Touch/ Gold Bag (Dashrath), Abhidhyan (M.S. Deora) 55, 600/40. They ended level. 2/y/o Aperol (S. Kamble) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Exuma (Parmar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed. Dangerous (M.S. Deora) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well. Bubbly Boy (V. Bunde), Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former who maintains winning form easily finished a distance ahead. 2/y/os Dash (V. Bunde), Quicker (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Eaton Square (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Impunity (C. Umesh) 1600/600m 1-7. Moved freely. 2/y/os Thrill Of Brazil (Dashrath), Amadeo (Santosh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely.

1200m: Giant King (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (S. Chinoy) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Race track: 600m: Lazarus (Chouhan) 39. Moved fluently.

1000m: Prince Igor (J. Chinoy), 2/y/o Golden Goose (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.

Pair urged and ended level. Otello (rb) 1-3, 800/49, 600/36. Moved freely. Mighty Wings (Nazil), Definitely (Shahrukh) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Former was four lengths better. Brahmos (R. Ajinkya), Kinzhal (Ranjane) 1-5, 800/50, 600/35. They moved neck and neck freely. Harriet (S. Amit), Lady Di (R. Ajinkya) 1-5, 800/49, 600/35. They were urged and finished level. Zip Along (J. Chinoy), House Of Lords (Mustakim) 1-1, 800/48, 600/35. They were pushed and finished level. Hagibis (rb), 2/y/o Phoenix Tower/Royal Gesture (rb) 1-1, 800/49, 600/36. Former finished four lengths ahead. Decacorn (P. Dhebe) 1-2, 800/49, 600/36. Worked well. Metzinger (Shahrukh), 2/y/o Bohemian Rhapsody (Nazil) 1-1, 800/48, 600/35. Former finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/o Rock My Heart (Mustakim), Bombay (rb) 1-3, 600/36. Former was four lengths superior. Don’t Be Shy (rb) 1-5, 600/37. Worked well. Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Urged. 2/y/o Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil), Lord Fenicia (S. Chinoy) 1-3, 800/48, 600/35. Former was superior. Yawar (J. Chinoy), Charming Star (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. They were pushed and finished level. High Spirit (Mustakim), Olympia (rb) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Former better.

1600m: Coeur De Lion (J. Chinoy) 1-47, 1400/1-32, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Urged in the last part.

1800m: Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 2-2, 1600/1-47, 1400/1-32, 1000/1-2 800/48, 600/35. Pushed in the last part.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: Phenom (P. Dhebe) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Moved attractively. Precioso (Mosin), 2/y/o Celestina (P. Shinde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Flying Visit (Mansoor) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/o Jagger (T.S. Jodha), Faizura (Zeeshan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Both were pushed and finished level. Mock race noted on December 24.

Race track: 1200m: Renaissance Art (P. Vinod), Soup And Sandwich (S. Sunil) 1-13, 600/38. Former won the race by a distance while the latter was slowed down as her saddle slipped.

