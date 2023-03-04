Pharazon, Elveden, Vyasa and Amazing Attraction and Vivaldo excel

March 04, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Pharazon, Elveden, Vyasa and Amazing Attraction and Vivaldo excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (March 4).

Inner sand:

1000m: Amazing Attraction (Darshan) 1-6.5, 600/38.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Flamingo Road (R. Shelar) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Pleased.

Outer sand:

1000m: Mega Success (Jagadeesh), Altamonte (Vivek) 1-16, 600/44. They finished level. Northern Quest (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Paradise Beckons (R. Shelar) 1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Sociable (rb) 1-12.5, 600/47. Eased up. Elveden (Antony), Springsteen (S. John) 1-14, 600/43. They moved fluently. Eridani (Jagadeesh) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Vyasa (P.S. Chouhan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Musterion (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Speaking Of Stars (Salman K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Pharazon (Rozario) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Vivaldo (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Striking Memory (Shinde), Sling Shot (rb) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Flying Quest (rb), Dawn Rising (Rayan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Montelena (Rozario) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. In fine trim.