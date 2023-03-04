HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pharazon, Elveden, Vyasa and Amazing Attraction and Vivaldo excel

March 04, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Pharazon, Elveden, Vyasa and Amazing Attraction and Vivaldo excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (March 4).

Inner sand:

1000m: Amazing Attraction (Darshan) 1-6.5, 600/38.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Flamingo Road (R. Shelar) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Pleased.

Outer sand:

1000m: Mega Success (Jagadeesh), Altamonte (Vivek) 1-16, 600/44. They finished level. Northern Quest (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Paradise Beckons (R. Shelar) 1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Sociable (rb) 1-12.5, 600/47. Eased up. Elveden (Antony), Springsteen (S. John) 1-14, 600/43. They moved fluently. Eridani (Jagadeesh) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Vyasa (P.S. Chouhan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Musterion (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Speaking Of Stars (Salman K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Pharazon (Rozario) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Vivaldo (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Striking Memory (Shinde), Sling Shot (rb) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Flying Quest (rb), Dawn Rising (Rayan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Montelena (Rozario) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. In fine trim.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.