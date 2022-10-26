Peyo, Evaldo, The Sovereign Orb, Douglas, Stormy Ocean and Worldly Wise please

BENGALURU:
October 26, 2022 18:14 IST

Peyo, Evaldo, The Sovereign Orb, Douglas, Stormy Ocean and Worldly Wise pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 26).

Inner sand:

1200m: Defining Power (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. John Connor (S. Shareef), Benediction (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Fortunatus (rb) 1-36, (1,400-600) 54. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Aerospeed (P. Mani) 43.5. Worked well. The Omega Man (B. Nayak) 43. In fine fine trim. The Response (Ramesh K) 43. In fine shape. Chiraag (B. Nayak) 43.5. Moved on the bit. Victoria Punch (rb) 44. Moved freely. Skyfire (P. Ramesh) 44. In fine condition. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Zacara) (Adarsh), Fondness Of You (Aliyar) 44. They finished level. Synthesis (Suraj), a 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Heaven Is Here) (Suraj), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Conceptual) (M. Naveen) 44.5. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Baba Voss (Mark), Twilight Tornado (Shreyas) 1-13, 600/43. Former moved better, note. El Alamein (Rayan), Flying Brave (Aliyar) 1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead, note. Saigon (Aliyar), Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-14.5, 600/43. They shaped well. Worldly Wise (Arul) 1-15, 600/41.5. Impressed. Evaldo (Girish) 1-11, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Star Domination (Rayan) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Golden Vision (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Easy. Chul Bul Rani (P. Mani) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Peyo (Suraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Sucre (B. Paswan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. Moved with plenty in hand. Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Love (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved freely. The Sovereign Orb (Vivek) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Klimt (Salman K), La Reina (Likith) 1-27.5, 1,0001-12, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Douglas (Shreyas) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

1400m: Stormy Ocean (Arul) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Brooklyn Supreme (Tauseef) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved on the bit. The Strength (Ramesh K) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 54. Eased up.

