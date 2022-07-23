Peyo claims Karnataka Police Trophy
S. Narredu-trained Peyo (Vinod Shinde up) won the Karnataka Police Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (July 23). The winner is owned by Mr. Daulat Chhabria & Mr. S. Narredu.
1. SHA TIN PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: GOLDEN TIME (G. Vivek) 1, Chain Of Thoughts (Shreyas S) 2, Perfect Halo (Likith) 3 and Regal Force (Tousif) 4. Not run: Top News. 9-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 15.04s. ₹53 (w), 18, 15 and 18 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 50, FP: 141, Q: 137, Trinella: 1,087 and 498, Exacta: 12,017 and 25,750. Favourite: Port Of Beauty. Owner: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.
2. ABOLINE PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: AGUILA (Trevor) 1, Peridot (Akshay K) 2, The Strength (Vaibhav) 3 and Art Power (Vinod Shinde) 4. 1, 2-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 27.83s. ₹15 (w), 12, 17 and 15 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 34, FP: 44, Q: 39, Trinella: 154 and 79, Exacta: 903 and 453. Favourite: Aguila. Owner: Mr. Deepak Kumar. Trainer: G. Aravind.
3. S.G. MADHUKAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): QUEENSTOWN (Akshay K) 1, Andorra (Hindu S) 2, Urban Borbon (Nazerul) 3 and Royal Grant (Rajesh K) 4. 1-3/4, 3-3/4 and 4-1/4. 1m, 14.24s. ₹13 (w), 11, 27 and 20 (p), SHP: 68, THP: 41, FP: 86, Q: 72, Trinella: 301 and 111, Exacta: 5,563 and 9,537. Favourite: Queenstown. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd & Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka. Trainer: Neil Darashah.
4. ABODE OF CLOUDS TROPHY (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): FORTY NINER (Akshay K) 1, Tripitaka (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Slainte (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Solid Power (Darshan) 4. 3, 4 and 1/2. 1m, 07.68s. ₹23 (w), 10, 11 and 33 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 49, FP: 28, Q: 11, Trinella: 170 and 107, Exacta: 394 and 172. Favourite: Tripitaka. Owner: Mr. H. Thambuswamy. Trainer: S. Dominic.
5. KARNATAKA POLICE TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: PEYO (Vinod Shinde) 1, Promise Kept (Trevor) 2, Mountain Lion (G. Vivek) 3 and In A Breeze (Likith) 4. Lnk, 5 and 1-3/4. 1m, 25.33s. ₹115 (w), 23, 14 and 14 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 53, FP: 409, Q: 146, Trinella: 1,470 and 613, Exacta: 5,143 and 2,572. Favourite: Promise Kept. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria & Mr. S. Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.
6. MARILINGAIAH MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: IMPERIAL POWER (Suraj) 1, Devils Magic (Jagadeesh) 2, Kay Star (Trevor) 3 and Michigan Melody (Srinath) 4. 5-1/4, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 12.97s. ₹13 (w), 12, 32 and 17 (p), SHP: 96, THP: 39, FP: 207, Q: 266, Trinella: 517 and 241, Exacta: 3,238 and 1,873. Favourite: Imperial Power. Owner: M/S. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: S. Narredu.
7. TUDOR JET PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: SPECTACULAR (Salman K) 1, Sunshine Prince (Hindu S) 2, Star Domination (M. Naveen) 3 and Southern Power (Akshay K) 4. 11, 1-1/2 and Shd. 1m, 38.72s. ₹32 (w), 14, 29 and 24 (p), SHP: 73, THP: 52, FP: 372, Q: 381, Trinella: 2,390 and 827, Exacta: 8,562 and 3,669. Favourite: Embosom. Owners: Mr. M. Rishad, Mr. P.J. Vazifdar & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.
8. SHA TIN PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: SUPER KIND (Salman K) 1, Jersey Legend (S. Saqlain) 2, The Omega Man (Siddaraju) 3 and Speed Seven (Likith) 4. 2-1/2, 1 and 3. 1m, 15.18s. ₹42 (w), 16, 28 and 17 (p), SHP: 89, THP: 52, FP: 971, Q: 767, Trinella: 2,891 and 759, Exacta: 8,346 and 3,179. Favourite: Speed Seven. Owner: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.
Jackpot: ₹22,854 (five tkts.); runner-up: 844 (58 tkt); treble (i): 539 (17 tkts.); (ii): 231 (86 tkts.).
