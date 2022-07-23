Peyo claims Karnataka Police Trophy

The Meghalaya Chief Minister and chairman Group of Ministers Conrad Sangma (third left), along with Group of Ministers (GoM) on casinos, racecourses and online gaming, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna (fourth left), and Goa Transport and Panchayati Raj Minister Mauvin Godinho (second left), with the owner of Forty Niner H. Thambuswamy, trainer S. Dominic, and jockey Akshay Kumar, at Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) on July 23, 2022. Also seen are (from left) Zavaray Poonawalla, Harimohan Naidu, Ameeta Mehra, K. Uday Eswaran (chairman Turf authorities of India and BTC chairman), and Ramesh Rangarajan. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

S. Narredu-trained Peyo (Vinod Shinde up) won the Karnataka Police Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (July 23). The winner is owned by Mr. Daulat Chhabria & Mr. S. Narredu.

1. SHA TIN PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: GOLDEN TIME (G. Vivek) 1, Chain Of Thoughts (Shreyas S) 2, Perfect Halo (Likith) 3 and Regal Force (Tousif) 4. Not run: Top News. 9-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 15.04s. ₹53 (w), 18, 15 and 18 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 50, FP: 141, Q: 137, Trinella: 1,087 and 498, Exacta: 12,017 and 25,750. Favourite: Port Of Beauty. Owner: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

2. ABOLINE PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: AGUILA (Trevor) 1, Peridot (Akshay K) 2, The Strength (Vaibhav) 3 and Art Power (Vinod Shinde) 4. 1, 2-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 27.83s. ₹15 (w), 12, 17 and 15 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 34, FP: 44, Q: 39, Trinella: 154 and 79, Exacta: 903 and 453. Favourite: Aguila. Owner: Mr. Deepak Kumar. Trainer: G. Aravind.

3. S.G. MADHUKAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): QUEENSTOWN (Akshay K) 1, Andorra (Hindu S) 2, Urban Borbon (Nazerul) 3 and Royal Grant (Rajesh K) 4. 1-3/4, 3-3/4 and 4-1/4. 1m, 14.24s. ₹13 (w), 11, 27 and 20 (p), SHP: 68, THP: 41, FP: 86, Q: 72, Trinella: 301 and 111, Exacta: 5,563 and 9,537. Favourite: Queenstown. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd & Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

4. ABODE OF CLOUDS TROPHY (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): FORTY NINER (Akshay K) 1, Tripitaka (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Slainte (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Solid Power (Darshan) 4. 3, 4 and 1/2. 1m, 07.68s. ₹23 (w), 10, 11 and 33 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 49, FP: 28, Q: 11, Trinella: 170 and 107, Exacta: 394 and 172. Favourite: Tripitaka. Owner: Mr. H. Thambuswamy. Trainer: S. Dominic.

5. KARNATAKA POLICE TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: PEYO (Vinod Shinde) 1, Promise Kept (Trevor) 2, Mountain Lion (G. Vivek) 3 and In A Breeze (Likith) 4. Lnk, 5 and 1-3/4. 1m, 25.33s. ₹115 (w), 23, 14 and 14 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 53, FP: 409, Q: 146, Trinella: 1,470 and 613, Exacta: 5,143 and 2,572. Favourite: Promise Kept. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria & Mr. S. Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. MARILINGAIAH MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: IMPERIAL POWER (Suraj) 1, Devils Magic (Jagadeesh) 2, Kay Star (Trevor) 3 and Michigan Melody (Srinath) 4. 5-1/4, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 12.97s. ₹13 (w), 12, 32 and 17 (p), SHP: 96, THP: 39, FP: 207, Q: 266, Trinella: 517 and 241, Exacta: 3,238 and 1,873. Favourite: Imperial Power. Owner: M/S. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: S. Narredu.

7. TUDOR JET PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: SPECTACULAR (Salman K) 1, Sunshine Prince (Hindu S) 2, Star Domination (M. Naveen) 3 and Southern Power (Akshay K) 4. 11, 1-1/2 and Shd. 1m, 38.72s. ₹32 (w), 14, 29 and 24 (p), SHP: 73, THP: 52, FP: 372, Q: 381, Trinella: 2,390 and 827, Exacta: 8,562 and 3,669. Favourite: Embosom. Owners: Mr. M. Rishad, Mr. P.J. Vazifdar & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

8. SHA TIN PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: SUPER KIND (Salman K) 1, Jersey Legend (S. Saqlain) 2, The Omega Man (Siddaraju) 3 and Speed Seven (Likith) 4. 2-1/2, 1 and 3. 1m, 15.18s. ₹42 (w), 16, 28 and 17 (p), SHP: 89, THP: 52, FP: 971, Q: 767, Trinella: 2,891 and 759, Exacta: 8,346 and 3,179. Favourite: Speed Seven. Owner: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

Jackpot: ₹22,854 (five tkts.); runner-up: 844 (58 tkt); treble (i): 539 (17 tkts.); (ii): 231 (86 tkts.).