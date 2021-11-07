Petronia takes the S.A. Poonawalla Million

Pune:

07 November 2021 18:46 IST

Trainer Hosidar Daji’s Petronia (K. Nazil up) claimed the S.A. Poonawalla Million (Gr. 3), the main attraction of Sunday’s (Nov. 7) races. The winner is owned by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy Rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer Pesi Shroff saddled three winners of the day.

1. MASOOM MASTER TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: AIRA (Bhawani) 1, Royal Castle (J. Chinoy) 2, Walk The Talk (Kaviraj) 3 and Chastity (Neeraj) 4. Dist, 3 and Lnk. 2m, 8.00s. ₹68 (w) 18, 20 and 31 (p). SHP: 82, FP: 223, Q: 184, Tanala: 1,328 and 474. Favourite: Memorable Moments. Owners: Mrs. Sameena Grewal & Mr. Gurtej Singh Grewal. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

2. CARDINAL PLATE (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: IMPERMANENCE (Sandesh) 1, Murwara Princess (T.S. Jodha) 2, Dark Secret (Akshay) 3 and Spirit Bay (Zeeshan) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and 2-1/4. 59.87s. ₹14 (w), 13, 17 and 15 (p). SHP: 83, FP: 126, Q: 74, Tanala: 239 and 81. Favourite: Impermanence. Owners: M/s. Hemant S. Dharnidharka, Dinesh G. Virwani & Sultan Singh. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

3. JEFFERSON PLATE (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: ARCADIA (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Bold Legend (Kaviraj) 2, Successor (Sandesh) 3 and Circle Of Love (Neeraj) 4. Hd, 3-1/4 and 1. 2m, 7.21s. ₹17 (w), 10 and 24 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 67, Q: 47, Tanala: 93 and 19. Favourite: Arcadia. Owners: Mr. P. Shroff, Mrs. Tina Shroff, Mr. Yohann Shroff, Ms. Anya P. Shroff & Mr. Roshan Emmanuel J. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. INGLENOOK PLATE (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: JOAQUIN (Zervan) 1, Giant Star (Yash Narredu) 2, Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 3 and Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 4. 2-3/4, 1 and 3. 1m 24. 61s. ₹51 (w), 22 and 14 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 95, Q: 57, Tanala: 267 and 159. Favourite: Giant Star. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd & Mr. Ashish Kiran Kapadia. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

5. STAR SUPERIOR TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: MYSTIC BAY (Peter) 1, Hidden Gold (Kaviraj) 2, Augustus Caesar (Neeraj) 3 and St. Andrews (P. Shinde) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and Sh. 1m, 8.57s. ₹67 (w), 25, 16 and 14 (p). SHP: 49, FP: 382, Q: 166, Tanala: 1,066 and 457. Favourite: Augustus Caesar. Owners: Mr. Jamshed Byramjee Jeejeebhoy rep. Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt Ltd, Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. & Mrs. B.E. Saldhana. Trainer: M. Narredu.

6. S.A. POONAWALLA MILLION (Gr. 3) (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: PETRONIA (Nazil) 1, Regal Command (Bhawani) 2, Alicia (Chouhan) 3 and Chopin (Neeraj) 4. 3/4, Sh and 1-3/4. 1m, 39.33s. ₹91 (w), 24 and 19 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 492, Q: 585, Tanala: 772 and 184. Favourite: Alicia. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

7. RAO SAHEB KEDARI GOLD TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: THE BAWAJI (Neeraj) 1, Rasputin (Zervan) 2, Multiencrypted (Parmar) 3 and Seminole (T.S. Jodha) 4. 3/4, 6-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 39.32s. ₹77 (w), 19, 16 and 16 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 397, Q: 252, Tanala: 4,036 and 692. Favourite: Revolution. Owners: Equs Racing (PF) & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Note: Farahnoush (Yash Narredu up) planted in the stalls and did not participate.

8. GREAT SECRET PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ALASTAIR (Chouhan) 1, Fuhrer (Kaviraj) 2, Flash Force (Peter) 3 and Lagertha (P. Vinod) 4. Not run: Remus and Tormenta Storm. 3-1/4, 4-1/2 and Lnk. 1m 8.91s. ₹17 (w), 10, 18 and 106 (p). SHP: 30, FP: 57, Q: 42, Tanala: 759 and 604. Favourite: Alastair. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Jay V. Shirke. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹20, 389 (2 tkts.) & 30%: 8,738 (2 tkts.). Treble: (i) 176 (36 tkts.), (ii) 3,486 (3 tkts.). Super Jackpot: 70%: 9,527 (c/o) & 30%: 4,083 (1 tkt).