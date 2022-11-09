Petronia, Rodrigo and Django catch the eye

PUNE:
November 09, 2022 17:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Petronia, Rodrigo and Django caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 9) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Otello (Peter), 2/y/o Surf Rider/Circus Ring (rb) 40. Pair level. Treasure Gold (Shelar) 41. Easy.

800m: Divine Thoughts (rb) 55, 600/43. Moved freely. Farell (V. Jodha), Meridia (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Kings Best (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Summer Night (Ajinkya), Bomber (V. Jodha) 50, 600/38. Pair moved together freely. Lady Di (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Daulat Mai (rb), Mighty Thunder (rb) 51, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and finished four lengths ahead. Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/os Christophany (V. Bunde), Phoenix Tower/Winter Renaissance (rb) 53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Dream Alliance (V. Bunde), Pride’s Prince (rb) 55, 600/41. They were easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Django (Zervan) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Rodrigo (Vinod) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Impressed. Claudius (Chouhan)n 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Emrys (C. Umesh) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

Race track: 600m: IL Divino (Nazil) 37. Moved freely.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1000m: Skyfall (Rupesh), 2/y/o Mi Arion (Vinod) 1-4, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Petronia (Nazil) 1-11, 1000/59, 800/48, 600/36. Stretched out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app