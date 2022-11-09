Petronia, Rodrigo and Django catch the eye

Petronia, Rodrigo and Django caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Otello (Peter), 2/y/o Surf Rider/Circus Ring (rb) 40. Pair level. Treasure Gold (Shelar) 41. Easy.

800m: Divine Thoughts (rb) 55, 600/43. Moved freely. Farell (V. Jodha), Meridia (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Kings Best (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Summer Night (Ajinkya), Bomber (V. Jodha) 50, 600/38. Pair moved together freely. Lady Di (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Daulat Mai (rb), Mighty Thunder (rb) 51, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and finished four lengths ahead. Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/os Christophany (V. Bunde), Phoenix Tower/Winter Renaissance (rb) 53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Dream Alliance (V. Bunde), Pride’s Prince (rb) 55, 600/41. They were easy.

1000m: Django (Zervan) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Rodrigo (Vinod) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Impressed. Claudius (Chouhan)n 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Emrys (C. Umesh) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

Race track: 600m: IL Divino (Nazil) 37. Moved freely.

1000m: Skyfall (Rupesh), 2/y/o Mi Arion (Vinod) 1-4, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Petronia (Nazil) 1-11, 1000/59, 800/48, 600/36. Stretched out.