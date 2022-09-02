Races

Petronia, Metzinger, Arabian Phoenix and Goldiva impress

Petronia, Metzinger, Arabian Phoenix and Goldiva impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Galway Bay (Yash) 42. Easy. Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 41. Easy.

800m: Esperanza (Zervan) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Silent Knight (rb) 53, 600/40. Urged. Tureci (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Gangster (Joseph) 56, 600/42. Easy. Victory Chant (J. Chinoy), Lightning Blaze (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Former was three lengths superior.

1000m: My Princess (Zameer) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Pure (Parmar) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Wind Storm (Yash) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Rodrigo (Mosin) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Raffaello (Mosin) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Django (Zervan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Excellent Gold (J. Chinoy), High Spirit (S. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They were pushed and finished level.

1200m: Kinnara (app), Faith (Chouhan) 1-26, 600/41. They were easy. Goldiva (Mosin), Fashion Icon (V. Bunde) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Latter was pushed. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1600m: Theon (Chouhan) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. In good shape.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: She Is On Fire (Zervan) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38. Jumped out well. Petronia (Nazil), Metzinger (S. Amit) 1-3, 800/49, 600/36. Former made up two lengths and finished level on the outside. Both pleased.


