Petronia, Baby Bazooka and Iron Age catch the eye

Petronia, Baby Bazooka and Iron Age caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Right To Privacy (rb), Away She Goes (Vinod) 42. Pair level. Pokerface (Zervan) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Liam (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Queens Pride (rb), World Is One (Zameer) 50, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level. Lady Cadet (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Baba (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Tyrone Black (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Mysterious Girl (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Baku (Zameer) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Iron Age (Mansoor) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Pleased.

1200m: Magileto (rb) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/40. Moved attractively. Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. Petronia (Nazil) 1-16, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Excellent display. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Responded well.