Petronia, Arabian Phoenix and Aries impress

August 12, 2022 18:18 IST

Petronia, Arabian Phoenix and Aries impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Star (S.J. Sunil), Mystic Bay (Peter) 42. Former was three lengths better. Kings Best (Shubham) 38. Moved well.

800m: Market King (Ajinkya), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Arc De Triomphe (Santosh) 55, 600/41. Easy. Superlative (Ajinkya), Menilly (V. Jodha) 54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Fortunate Son (Parmar), Gimme (rb) 53, 600/39. They moved together freely. Perfect Man (T.S. Jodha), Dagger’s Strike (Ayyar) 52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Almas (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Easy. Lady Cadet (M.S. Deora) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Excellent Star (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/39. Moved fluently. Summer Night (V. Jodha), Sensibility (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Majorella Blue (Nazil), Midnight Interlude/Spiritofexcellence (Shubham) 57, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front. Kaitlan (V. Jodha), Meridia (Ajiknya) 53, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Song Song Blue (Shubham), Speculator (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Fairuza (Zervan) 56, 600/41. Easy. In Contention (Ajinkya), Bomber (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Dangerous (Santosh) 56, 600/41. Easy. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Maintains winning form. Magileto (M.S. Deora) 53, 600/40. Should make amends. Petronia (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Excelled. Excellent Gold (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Pokerface (Zervan) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Buckley (Ajinkya), Great Guns (V. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Former was superior. Hunar (Shelar), Pyrrhus (Raghuveer) 54, 600/41. Former better. Doc Martin (Zervan) 53, 600/39. Responded well. Flying Halo (Hamir), Away She Goes (Saba) 57, 600/43. Former ended four lengths in front. Polyneices (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Charming Star (M. Alam) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Aries (A. Prakash), Ragnar (Rupesh) 51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Latter was pushed.

1000m: Savannah Star (Shelar), Fancy Nancy (Raghuveer) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1200m: Rue St Honore’ (Bhawani), Chastity (Nazil) 1-24, 800/54, 600/41. Former was a length better.

1400m: Easy Rider (rb), Gangster (Zervan) 1-39, 1200/1-25, 800/56, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.