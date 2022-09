Petronia and Midas Touch excel

Petronia and Midas Touch excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 22) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Frankie (C. Umesh) 1200/600m 40. Easy. Aries (Rupesh) 36. Responded well.

800m: Nolan (Ajinkya) 56, 600/43. Easy. Brazos (rb), Maniac (Dhebe) 50, 600/37. They moved level freely. Farell (Ajinkya), Sensibility (V. Jodha) 50, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Market King (Akinkya), In Contention (V. Jodha) 50, 600/37. They moved together freely. Fairuza (Zervan) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Petronia (Nazil) 48, 600/36. Excelled. Pokerface (Zervan) 51, 600/38. Good. Daulat Mai (M. Alam), Excellent Gold (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead. Eleos (Neeraj) 55, 600/41. Easy. Gangster (Zervan) 56, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Easy Rider (Zervan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Pushed. Regal Command (Bhawani) 1-4, 600/37. Moved attractively. Zuccarelli (Trevor) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Metzinger (Nazil) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Midas Touch (Bhawani), Smithsonian (Jaykumar) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/52, 600/39. Former was superior. Redifined (Nazil) 1-18, 800/49, 600/37. Pressed.