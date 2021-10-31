Petronia and Key To The Mint catch the eye
Petronia and Key To The Mint caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 31) morning.
Sand track
600m: Cellini (T.S. Jodha), St. Andrews (P. Shinde) 40. Pair level.
800m: Anointed (T.S. Jodha), Pleiades (P. Shinde) 55, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Connaught (T.S. Jodha), Grand Architect (P. Shinde) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Airmax (Zeeshan) 55, 600/40. Easy. Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. Winstar (P. Shinde) 54.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Winter (T.S. Jodha), Seminole (P. Shinde) 54, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Feel Lucky (Zeeshan) 54.5, 600/40. Easy. Petronia (Nazil) 48.5, 600/37. Moved attractively. Kahlua (Late Seriously) (Hamir), Noble Lord (Ayyar) 52, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 55.5, 600/40.5. Easy. Commandment (T.S. Jodha), Empower (P. Shinde) 55, 600/40. They were level. North Star (Chouhan) 57, 600/42. Easy. Nord (rb), Red Riot (rb) 55, 600/42. Both ended level.
1000m: Redifined (Zervan), Arabian Phoenix (Akshay) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Absolute Star (Akshay) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Leto (Hamir), Mishka’s Pride (Raghuveer) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished level. Latter was pushed.
1200m: Full Of Grace (Zervan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Key To The Mint (Pradeep), The President (Mosin) 1-20.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished a distance ahead. Note the former. Love Warrior (Mosin) 1-24, 600/43. Moved freely. Dark Secret (Akshay) 1-22, 600/40. Good work.
1400m: Multiencrypted (Parmar) 1-35.5, 1200/1-20.5, 1000/1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. Urged in the last part. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-34.5, 1200/1-19.5, 1000/1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Pushed.