Petronia and Key To The Mint catch the eye

Pune:

31 October 2021 19:21 IST

Petronia and Key To The Mint caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 31) morning.

Sand track

600m: Cellini (T.S. Jodha), St. Andrews (P. Shinde) 40. Pair level.

800m: Anointed (T.S. Jodha), Pleiades (P. Shinde) 55, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Connaught (T.S. Jodha), Grand Architect (P. Shinde) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Airmax (Zeeshan) 55, 600/40. Easy. Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. Winstar (P. Shinde) 54.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Winter (T.S. Jodha), Seminole (P. Shinde) 54, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Feel Lucky (Zeeshan) 54.5, 600/40. Easy. Petronia (Nazil) 48.5, 600/37. Moved attractively. Kahlua (Late Seriously) (Hamir), Noble Lord (Ayyar) 52, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 55.5, 600/40.5. Easy. Commandment (T.S. Jodha), Empower (P. Shinde) 55, 600/40. They were level. North Star (Chouhan) 57, 600/42. Easy. Nord (rb), Red Riot (rb) 55, 600/42. Both ended level.

1000m: Redifined (Zervan), Arabian Phoenix (Akshay) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Absolute Star (Akshay) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Leto (Hamir), Mishka’s Pride (Raghuveer) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished level. Latter was pushed.

1200m: Full Of Grace (Zervan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Key To The Mint (Pradeep), The President (Mosin) 1-20.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished a distance ahead. Note the former. Love Warrior (Mosin) 1-24, 600/43. Moved freely. Dark Secret (Akshay) 1-22, 600/40. Good work.

1400m: Multiencrypted (Parmar) 1-35.5, 1200/1-20.5, 1000/1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. Urged in the last part. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-34.5, 1200/1-19.5, 1000/1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Pushed.