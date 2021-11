Petronia and Dragoness impress

Pune:

25 November 2021 17:55 IST

Petronia and Dragoness impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 25) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Kalhua (Hamir) 40. Easy. The Awakening (Yash) 38. Moved freely. Rasputin (Hamir) 42. Easy.

800m: Dragoness (Parmar) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Commandment (T.S. Jodha) 52.5, 600/37.5. Urged. Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Alicia (Chouhan) 55.5, 600/41.5. Easy. 2/y/o Pegaso (Agarwal) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Petronia (Pradeep) 48, 600/36. Excelled. Periwinkle (Pradeep) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Sunrise (Neeraj), Souza (Kaviraj) 50, 600/38. Former was superior. Demetrius (Bhawani), Giverny (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. They were urged and ended level. Unclaimed Treasure (Ayyar) 56, 600/41.5. Easy.

1000m: 2/y/o Son Of A gun (J. Chinoy), Thea’s Pet (Agarwal) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former was one length better. Regal Prince (J. Chinoy) 1-8, 600/39.5. Urged. Zarak (rb) 1-4.5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved well. Monarchy (Kirtish), Spinoza (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1200m: Lord Byron (Chouhan), Arcadia (Kirtish) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 600/39.5. Former made up four lengths and finished level.

1400m: Key To The Mint (Pradeep) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Pleased.