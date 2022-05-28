Pete’s Dragon, Glow In The Dark, Serdar and Defining Power impress
Pete’s Dragon, Glow In The Dark, Serdar, and Defining Power impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 28).
Inner sand:
600m: Adela (Vivek) 40.5. Moved well. Trafalgar (Md. Akram) 39. Pleased.
Outer sand:
600m: Sekhmet (rb) 45.5. Easy. Sucre (Salman K) 46. Moved freely. Cinco De Mayo (Mark), Chain Of Thoughts (rb) 45. Former finished four lengths ahead.
1000m: Sir Tyrrell (Mark), Maybach (Tousif K) 1-16, 600/445.5. They finished level. Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Capriati (K. Nazil), Kodava Streak (S. John) 1-13, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sunrise Prince (S. John) 1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Divine Ray (R. Ajinkya) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Balor (Oliver), Ring Master (Nikil N) 1-12.5, 600/43. They moved fluently. Sweet Talk (K. Nazil) 1-12, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Czarevitch (P. Trevor) 1-15, 600/44. Moved freely.
1200m: Glow In The Dark (Akshay K), Flaming Falcon (P. Trevor) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Chinky Pinky (Oliver) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. Kulsum (rb), Tripitaka (Anjar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Defining Power (rb), Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Former showed out. Ruling Goddess (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Success (Hindu S), Monteverdi (Asif Alam) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former finished five lengths in front. Pete’s Dragon (Oliver), Worldly Wise (R. Ajinkya) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.
1400m: Prague (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Serdar (Bhawani S), Star Comet (Vishal B) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.