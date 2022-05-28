Pete’s Dragon, Glow In The Dark, Serdar and Defining Power impress

May 28, 2022 18:08 IST

Pete’s Dragon, Glow In The Dark, Serdar, and Defining Power impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 28).

Inner sand:

600m: Adela (Vivek) 40.5. Moved well. Trafalgar (Md. Akram) 39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Sekhmet (rb) 45.5. Easy. Sucre (Salman K) 46. Moved freely. Cinco De Mayo (Mark), Chain Of Thoughts (rb) 45. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Sir Tyrrell (Mark), Maybach (Tousif K) 1-16, 600/445.5. They finished level. Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Capriati (K. Nazil), Kodava Streak (S. John) 1-13, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sunrise Prince (S. John) 1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Divine Ray (R. Ajinkya) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Balor (Oliver), Ring Master (Nikil N) 1-12.5, 600/43. They moved fluently. Sweet Talk (K. Nazil) 1-12, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Czarevitch (P. Trevor) 1-15, 600/44. Moved freely.

1200m: Glow In The Dark (Akshay K), Flaming Falcon (P. Trevor) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Chinky Pinky (Oliver) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. Kulsum (rb), Tripitaka (Anjar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Defining Power (rb), Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Former showed out. Ruling Goddess (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Success (Hindu S), Monteverdi (Asif Alam) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former finished five lengths in front. Pete’s Dragon (Oliver), Worldly Wise (R. Ajinkya) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Prague (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Serdar (Bhawani S), Star Comet (Vishal B) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead.