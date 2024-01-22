Persian Rock may repeat in Madras Gold Vase Gr.III

January 22, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

Persian Rock, who is in great heart as evidenced by his track movements, may repeat in the Madras Gold Vase Gr.III, (1,400m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Monday (Jan. 22).

The carried over amounts of Rs. 34,060 and 8,483 will be added to the combined jackpot and mini jackpot respectively.

1. CURRAGH HANDICAP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Glorious Evensong (6) Inayat 61.5, 2. Paris O’ Connor (1) A.S. Peter 60.5, 3. Raffinato (7) P. Siddaraju 60.5, 4. Nightjar (3) Farid Ansari 60, 5. Majestic Charmer (10) P. Ajeeth Kumar 59.5, 6. Black Label (11) S. Imran 58.5, 7. Grand Royal (4) Antony Raj 58.5, 8. Little Wonder (5) P.S. Kaviraj 58, 9. Sangavai (8) M.S. Deora 57, 10. Three Of A Kind (2) P. Sai Kumar 56, 11. Mr Mozart (12) P. Vikram 55.5 and 12. Authentic Bell (9) Koshi Kumar 55.

1. RAFFINATO, 2. PARIS O’CONNOR, 3. THREE OF A KIND

2. EL GRAN SENOR HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, (0 to 19 eligible), 2.30: 1. Windsor Walk (3) Ram Nandan 60, 2. Edmund (4) P. Sai Kumar 59.5, 3. Royal Falcon (1) Farid Ansari 59, 4. Samurai Blue (8) F. Norton 57, 5. Sian (6) P.S. Kaviraj 56, 6. Truth In Wine (5) S. Saqlain 55.5, 7. Abilitare (2) M.S. Deora 55 and 8. Element (7) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. TRUTH IN WINE, 2. ELEMENT, 3. SAMURAI BLUE

3. GOLD DIGGER HANDICAP (Div.I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, (0 to 19 eligible), 3.00: 1. Groovin (5) P.S. Kaviraj 61.5, 2. Zaneta (4) Ram Nandan 61.5, 3. Wood Art (8) P. Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 4. Thrill Of Power (1) A.S. Peter 55, 5. Blue Eyed Boy (7) Koshi Kumar 54, 6. Desert Star (2) P.S. Chouhan 53.5, 7. The Sting (6) M.S. Deora 53.5 and 8. Bohemian Star (3) Ashhad Asbar 53.

1. ZANETA, 2. GROOVIN, 3. DESERT STAR

4. GOLD DIGGER HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible), 3.30: 1. Prince Purple (7) C. Brsson 60, 2. Grey Beauty (4) F. Norton 55.5, 3. Regent Prince (3) Shyam Kumar 55.5, 4. Sunny Isles (8) Ashhad Asbar 55.5, 5. Gajabo Grande (2) M.S. Deora 54.5, 6. Yellow Sapphire (6) Koshi Kumar 54.5, 7. Fine Promise (5) P. Sai Kumar 53 and 8. Daiyamondo (1) Farid Ansari 51.

1. PRINCE PURPLE, 2. SUNNY ISLES, 3. GREY BEAUTY

5. MADRAS GOLD VASE (Gr. III), (1,400m), 3-y-o only (Terms), 4.00: 1. Persian Rock (1) Ashhad Asbar 56, 2. She’s Unstoppable (4) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 3. Tesorino (3) S. Saqualin 54.5 and 4. See It Thru (2) F. Norton 52.

1. PERSIAN ROCK, 2. TESORINO

6. P.T. RAJAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 4.30: 1. Bluemed (2) P.S. Chouhan 56, 2. Cavallo Volante (3) Antony Raj 56, 3. Go For The Moon (7) F. Norton 56, 4. Light Fantastic (5) S. Saqlain 56, 5. Royal Exemplar (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56, 6. Royal Marquess (6) P. Sai Kumar 56 and 7. Lavish Girl (1) A.S. Peter 54.5.

1. CAVALLO VOLANTE, 2. BLUEMED, 3. ROYAL MARQUESS

7. MULTIDIMENSIONAL HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 20 to 45, (0 to 19 eligible), (no whip), 5.00: 1. Wakanda (4) S. Imran 60, 2. Vijaya (2) S. Saqlain 59, 3. Presto Power (5) Koshi Kumar 57, 4. Dazzling Princess (9) Ram Nandan 56.5, 5. Stern Maiden (1) P. Siddaraju 55.5, 6. The Rebel (8) P. Vikram 55.5, 7. Bay Of Naples (6) P.S. Kaviraj 54.5, 8. Star Of Liberty (11) P. Sai Kumar 54, 9. Clear Tone (12) A.S. Peter 53, 10. Royal Mayfair (10) P. Ajeeth Kumar 53, 11. Ugly Truth (3) L.A. Rozario 52.5 and 12. Kundavai (7) M.S. Deora 50.

1. UGLY TRUTH, 2. PRESTO POWER, 3. BAY OF NAPLES

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7;’ Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.

