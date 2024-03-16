Pericles claims the Governor’s Trophy

March 16, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

S. Attaollahi trained Pericles (Akshay Kumar up) won the Governor’s Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Mar 16).

The winner is owned by M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & Mr. S.R. Sanas’. Jockey Imran Chisty won three races on the day.

Leading individual owner: Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd (prize money 53,05,273).

Leading joint owners: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/S. DT Racing & Breeding LLP and Miss Anita J. Captain (prize money 1,37,29,644).

Champion trainer: Mr. Prasanna Kumar (24 wins).

Champion jockey: Mr. Antony Raj (26 wins).

Champion indian jockey claiming allowance: Mr. P. Siddaraju (7 wins).

Leading Stud Farm: Kunigal (23 wins).

Champion Horse: Jamari (prize money 1,37,29,644).

Horse of the season: Siege Courageous (4 starts: 3 wins, 1 sec).

The results

1. TROMBAY STAKES (Div. II): PROMISEOFTHEFUTURE (Trevor) 1, Westlake (Antony) 2, Sherouk (I. Chisty) 3 and Defence Counsel (Srinath) 4. 1-1/2, 5-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m 26.07s. Rs. 14 (w), 12, 10 and 14 (p), SHP: 21, THP: 26, FP: 21, Q: 25, Trinella: 52, Exacta: 135. Favourite: Promiseofthefuture.

Owner: Ms. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

2. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. II): ECO FRIENDLY (I. Chisty) 1, Glow In The Dark (R. Pradeep) 2, Lady Godiva (Arvind K) 3 and Peridot (L.A. Rozario) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and Nose. 1m 26.69s. Rs. 24 (w), 12, 18 and 15 (p), SHP: 54, THP: 35, FP: 145, Q: 73, Trinella: 784, Exacta: 4,361. Favourite: Eco Friendly.

Owners: The Estate of Late Naresh Kumar Pawar & Mr. Dinesh Kumar K. Trainer: Rajendra Singh.

3. TROMBAY STAKES (Div. I): AMAZING RULER (Srinath) 1, Felisa (Antony) 2, True Punch (I. Chisty) 3 and Crime Of Passion (Rayan) 4. 3-1/2, 2 and 1-1/4. 1m 25.97s. Rs. 16 (w), 12, 22 and 13 (p), SHP: 90, THP: 39, FP: 134, Q: 180, Trinella: 733, Exacta: 1,627. Favourite: Amazing Ruler.

Owners: Mrs. Seema Kamlesh Shah & Mrs. Tasneem Hakim Lakdawala. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

4. LEADING STUD CUP: THEWHISPERQUIETLY (Srinath) 1, My Vision (Arvind K) 2, War Trail (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Castaneda (Antony) 4. 3-1/4, 3/4 and 2. 1m 39.51s. Rs. 14 (w), 11, 16 and 13 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 34, FP: 31, Q: 27, Trinella: 257, Exacta: 381. Favourite: Thewhisperquietly.

Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: S. Dominic.

5. CHAMPION TRAINER TROPHY: ARMSTRONG (I. Chisty) 1, Devils Magic (Darshan) 2, Aherne (Antony) 3 and Millbrook (Jagadeesh) 4. Not run: All Attraction and The Perfect Choice. 1/2, 2-1/2 and Lnk. 1m 24.91s. Rs. 62 (w), 18, 25 and 16 (p), SHP: 67, THP: 58, FP: 1,410, Q: 345, Trinella: 1,968, Exacta: 11,097. Favourite: Impiana.

Owner: Mr. Dayanand Kachuwah. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

6. GOVERNOR’S TROPHY: PERICLES (Akshay K) 1, Mandarino (Antony) 2, Kalki (Trevor) 3 and Mescalito (Darshan) 4. 2-1/2, 3-3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 37.94s. Rs. 24 (w), 12 and 16 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 41, FP: 66, Q: 50, Trinella: 77. Favourite: Kalki.

Owners: M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & Mr. S.R. Sanas’. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. LEADING OWNER CUP: DAWN RISING (I. Chisty) 1, Akasi (Arvind K) 2, Double Vision (Shreyas) 3 and Striking Eyes (Antony) 4. 3-3/4, 1 and 2-3/4. 1m 26.76s. Rs. 97 (w), 29, 16 and 19 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 59, FP: 514, Q: 282, Trinella: 1,329, Exacta: 5,426. Favourite: Sunlit Path.

Owner: Mrs. Kokila E. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

8. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. I): LEX LUTHOR (Antony) 1, Worldly Wise (L.A. Rozario) 2, Super Kind (Shreyas) 3 and Able One (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 26.40s. Rs. 55 (w), 18, 35 and 32 (p), SHP: 120, THP: 78, FP: 2,677, Q: 1,228, Trinella: 52,710 (c/o), Exacta: 77,465 (c/o). Favourite: Able One.

Owner: Mr. Srinivasa M. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

Jackpot: Rs. 8,048 (34 tkts); Runner-up: 505 (232 tkts); Treble (i): 165 (57 tkts); (ii): 910 (17 tkts).

