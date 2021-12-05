Perfect Rendition for Classic Story Trophy

Perfect Rendition, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Classic Story Trophy (1,200m), the chief event of the races to be held here on (Dec. 4). False rails (average width of 8m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. SUTLEJ PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Commandpost (4) Rajesh Kumar 60, 2. Osibisa (6) M. Naveen 59.5, 3. Florencia (3) P. Mani 59, 4. Orogenesis (7) Chandrashekar 59, 5. Altamonte (5) Salman Khan 57.5, 6. Eco Friendly (8) P. Sai Kumar 57, 7. Southern Power (1) Nazerul 56.5, 8. Proudwish (9) J.H. Arul 56 and 9. Scintilla (2) Indrajeet Singh 56.

1. COMMANDPOST, 2. SOUTHERN POWER, 3. ALTAMONTE

2. SHARAVATI PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Rorito (4) Mark 60, 2. Brooklyn Supreme (5) Chethan K 58, 3. Marco Polo (8) J.H. Arul 57, 4. Mighty Red (7) Kiran Rai 56.5, 5. Sainthood (6) P. Sai Kumar 56, 6. Legendary Princess (3) Ranjeet Singh 55.5, 7. Aferpi (2) L.A. Rozario 55, 8. Star And Garter (1) Antony Raj 55 and 9. Trensetter (9) Rayan Ahmed 53.

1. STAR AND GARTER, 2. LEGENDARY PRINCESS, 3. SAINTHOOD

3. LINGANAMAKKI PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 3-15: 1. Karanveer (—) (—) 60, 2. Rule The Law (1) Kiran Rai 60, 3. The Inheritor (4) M. Naveen 60, 4. Thunderstruck (6) R. Marshall 60, 5. Unique Style (3) S. Saqlain 60, 6. Secret Source (5) Rayan Ahmed 59.5, 7. Quiet Style (2) Vivek 58.5 and 8. Morganite (7) A. Imran Khan 58.

1. MORGANITE, 2. THUNDERSTRUCK, 3. THE INHERITOR

4. R.W.I.T.C CUP (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 3-45: 1. Belvedere (10) Arshad 57, 2. Chiraag (2) P. Mani 57, 3. Enrichment (6) Saddam H 57, 4. Oswald (5) Dhanu Singh 57, 5. Immaculate (7) Arvind Kumar 55.5, 6. Mallory (3) Vivek 55.5, 7. Millbrook (9) Antony Raj 55.5, 8. Perfect Justice (1) D. Patel 55.5, 9. Promise Kept (8) Darshan 55.5 and 10. Sodashi (4) Rayan Ahmed 55.5.

1. BELVEDERE, 2. OSWALD, 3. MILLBROOK

5. CLASSIC STORY TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-15: 1. Set To Win (6) M. Naveen 60.5, 2. Aachen (3) Salman Khan 57.5, 3. Schafenberg (4) Shreyas Singh 57.5, 4. The Response (2) Arvind Kumar 55, 5. Alberetta (8) L.A. Rozario 54.5, 6. Osiris (8) Ajeet Kumar 54, 7. Harmonia (7) J.H. Arul 52 and 8. Perfect Rendition (1) Dhanu Singh 50.5.

1. PERFECT RENDITION, 2. AACHEN, 3. SCHAFENBERG

6. LINGANAMAKKI PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-45: 1. Lagopus (2) P. Surya 62.5, 2. Land Of Liberty (6) Rajesh Kumar 58.5, 3. Obsidian (8) Dhanu Singh 58.5, 4. Fictioneer (7) R. Pradeep 57.5, 5. De Villiers (4) N.S. Parmar 56, 6. Twinkle Feet (3) Arshad 55.5, 7. Livisilla (5) Likith Appu 54.5 and 8. Johnnie Black (1) Aakash Chavan 52.5.

1. DE VILLIERS, 2. LIVISILLA, 3. OBSIDIAN

7. SUTLEJ PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-00: 1. Bul Bule Hind (3) Arvind Kumar 62.5, 2. Crimson Heart (5) Ajeet Kumar 61.5, 3. Nostradamus (10) L.A. Rozario 61.5, 4. Gazebo Talk (8) P. Siddaraju 61, 5. Hafnium (6) Chandrashekar 61, 6. Lightning Flame (1) Ashok Kumar 60, 7. Code Of Honour (9) Vishal Bunde 59, 8. Extraordinary (2) P. Sai Kumar 59, 9. Impeccable (7) Yash 59 and 10. Raw Gold (4) Salman Khan 58.

1. CODE OF HONOUR, 2. IMPECCABLE, 3. CRIMSON HEART

Days best: DE VILLIERS

Double: BELVEDERE — CODE OF HONOUR

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Treble: 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.