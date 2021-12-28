Perfect Perfecto and Alfayiz show out

Mumbai:

Perfect Perfecto and Alfayiz showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 28) morning.

800m: 2/y/o Super King (Neeraj), Air Power (Peter) 56, 600/41. Former was superior.

1000m: Indian Crown (T. Mahesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Perfect Perfecto (Rathod), Revelator (P. Naidu) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Bakhtawar (P. Naidu), Dalasan (T. Mahesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Alfayiz (A. Imran Khan), Scotland (Raghuveer) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Wayin (Zameer), Touch Of Faith (Parmar) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. 2/y/o Goldiva (Rupesh) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Petronia (Pradeep) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely. Willy Wonka (Akshay), Redifined (Zervan) 1-12, 600/42. They were level. 2/y/o Top Class — Eternal (Agarwal), Patriots Day (Aniket) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Tasman (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well.

1200m: 2/y/o King’s Ransom (Chouhan), Brave Eagle (Kaviraj) 1-26, 600/42. Former better.