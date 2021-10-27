Perfect Man, Kokomo and Remus impress

Pune:

27 October 2021 18:14 IST

Perfect Man, Kokomo and Remus impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 27) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Jubilant Journey (C.S. Jodha) 38.5. Moved fluently. Fairmont (rb) 39.5. Easy. 2/y/o Chat (Nazil), Take It Easy (rb) 39. They moved level freely. Smart Choice (rb) 38. Pushed.

800m: Kokomo (Parmar), Brazos (P. Dhebe) 50, 600/37. Former, who easily finished four lengths ahead, should make amends. Giverny (Bhawani), Hawk Eye (Late Cabo Da Roca) (rb) 54, 600/39.5. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Fassbinder (Zervan) 55, 600/40.5. Easy. Parisian (Chouhan) 54.5, 600/40. Shaped well. Theon (Chouhan), Irrepressible (Kirtish) 54.5, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Perfect Man (Ayyar), Zafiro (rb) 50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Baku (rb) 51.5, 600/39. Urged. Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 55, 600/39.5. Responded well. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 53.5, 600/38.5. Good work. Pokerface (Neeraj) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Easy. Grand Accord (Bhawani) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Ron (Dashrath) 55.5, 600/40.5. Easy. Animous (Bhawani), Midas Touch (rb) 53, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Viva La Vida (app) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well. Caprisca (Zervan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Worked well. Evangeline (Akshay) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Murwara Princess (Rupesh), Dali Swirl (S.Sunil) 1-7.5, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Kamaria (Rupesh), Magical Journey (rb) 1-7.5, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Petronia (Pradeep) 1-9, 600/41. Moved well.

1200m: Remus (C.S. Jodha), Wafy (Raghuveer) 1-20, 1000/1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former easily beat the latter by six lengths. Magistero (Rupesh) 1-22.5, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Slightly urged.