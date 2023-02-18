ADVERTISEMENT

Perfect Blend claims the Nani Agro Million

February 18, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Saddam Iqbal’ s Perfect Blend (Yash Narredu up) won the Nani Agro Million (1,200m), the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Feb.18). The winner is the property of Dr. Suresh Bhat, Mrs. Marlene Bhat, Dr. Asha Bhat, Mr. Rahul Jagtiani, Ganapathy S, Shankar Narayanan S, Bharat V Epur, Md. Javeed Ghatala, M. Venugopal Reddy & Achuthan Siddharth.

1. POLICE TROPHY: REGAL KID (Koshi Kumar) 1, Tifosi (K. Mukesh Kumar) 2, Driftwood Pacific (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Epistoiary (S. Kamble) 4. Not run: Antigua. Nose, nose and 1. 1m, 2.18s. Rs. 41 (w), 16, 41 and 16 (p), SHP: 102, FP: 563, Q: 238, Tla: 1,433.

Owner: Mr. H. Thambuswamy. Trainer: P. Krishna.

2. AIR FORCE TROPHY: FULL OF SURPRISE (K. Mukesh Kumar) 1, Santamarina Star (S.A. Amit) 2, Pappa Rich (Koshi Kumar) 3 and A Wink Annda Smile (C. Brisson) 4. Hd, nk and 1-3/4. 1m, 14.38s. Rs. 49 (w), 17, 13 and 18 (p), SHP: 39, FP: 189, Q: 88, Tla: 1,855.

Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

3. ARMY TROPHY: DUN IT AGAIN (L.A. Rozario) 1, Shez R Star (C. Brisson) 2, Romualdo (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Grandiose (Gaurav Singh) 4. 4-1/2, nose and Lnk. 1m, 26.71s. Rs.42 (w), 16, 18 and 17 (p), SHP: 64. FP: 377, Q: 197, Tla: 1,060.

Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

4. O.T. A. TROPHY: TURF BEAUTY (Farid Ansari) 1, Kings Walk (Yash Narredu) 2, Masterpiece (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Sheer Elegance (S.A. Amit) 4. Not run. Aretha. 2, 3-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 55.48s. Rs. 64 (w), 18, 10 and 13 (p), SHP: 27, FP: 298, Q: 138, Tla: 508.

Owner: The Estate of late Mr. R.M. Lakshmanan. Trainer: N. Rupa.

5. NANI AGRO MILLION: PERFECT BLEND (Yash Narredu) 1, Jahzara (A. Sandesh) 2, Soft Whisper (S. Saqlain) 3 and Brotherhood (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and 4-3/4. 1m, 14.41s. Rs. 55 (w), 10, 14 and 10 (p), SHP: 35, FP: 163, Q: 87, Tla: 416.

Owners: Dr. Suresh Bhat, Mrs. Marlene Bhat, Dr. Asha Bhat, Mr. Rahul Jagtiani, Ganapathy S, Shankar Narayanan S, Bharat V Epur, Md. Javeed Ghatala, M. Venugopal Reddy & Achuthan Siddharth. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

6. NAVY TROPHY: LADY LUCK (S.A. Amit) 1, Black Label (K. Mukesh Kumar) 2, Zaneta (S. Saqlain) 3 and Safety (Inayat) 4. 4-3/4, 1-1/4 and shd. 1m, 27.09s. Rs. 27 (w), 12, 25 and 11 (p), SHP: 50, FP: 253, Q: 121, Tla: 686.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services & United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders.

Jackpot: Rs. 48,967 (c/o), Mini Jkt: 18,527 (1 tkt), Tr (i): 5,144 (3 tkts), (ii): 1,345 (22 tkts).

