Pense’e, Wonderful, The Intimidator and Royal Treasure please

February 18, 2022 19:28 IST

February 18, 2022 19:28 IST

Pense’e, Wonderful, The Intimidator and Royal Treasure pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 18).

Outer sand: 800m: Beejay (N. Jodha), Golden Kingdom (Santosh G) 56, 600/43. Latter extended and finished three lengths in front.

1000m: Pense’e (P. Vikram) 1-6.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Desi Empress (P. Vikram), Martingale (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished together.

1200m: Dangerous (Santosh G), Storm Trigger (N. Jodha) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44. Former who was two lengths behind at the start, urged and finished three lengths in front. The Intimidator (Farhan Alam) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Stretched out well.

Inner sand: 600m: Glorious Grace (rb) 43. Vibrant Approach (rb) 41.5. Shaped well. Krishaa’s Choice (rb) 40.5. Urged.

800m: Full Bloom (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/41.5. Fit. Turf Beauty (Shyam Kumar) 56.5, 600/40. Worked well. Priceless Ruler (Shyam Kumar) 52, 600/39. In fine trim. Andromeda Sky (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/42. Retains form. Empress Eternal (Shyam Kumar) 53, 600/39. Moved well. DYF (M.S. Deora), Ibrahimovic (rb) 54.5, 600/39.5. They were extended and finished together. Historian (rb) 54, 600/40. Maintains form. Remediesofspring (C. Brisson) 1-0, 600/44.5. Easy.

1000m: Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 1-7, 800/55, 600/40. Moved impressively. Gods Plan (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Rush More (M.S. Deora) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. Handy. Windermere (rb), Vulcanic (N. Jodha) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600.42.5. Former finished three lengths in front. A 3-y-o (Kingda Ka-Al Khazneh) (Santosh G), Showmanship (M.S. Deora) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former impressed. A 3-y-o (Oiseau de Feu-Celandine) (rb), Air Warrior (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Former is improving. Winter Glow (Shaliyar Khan) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Eased up. Papparazi (Aman) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Breaking Bounds (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/45. Unextended. Rays Of Sun (Koshi Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Wonderful (Yash Narredu), Alexander (S. Kamble) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former pleased. Turf Melody (Yash Narredu), William Wallace (Santosh G) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. They were easy. Come Calling (Shaliyar Khan) 1-17. Eased up.

1200m: Namaqua (Aman) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Eased up. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 1-34, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Fantastic Hit (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up.

Noted on Thursday (Feb. 17):

Outer sand: 800m: Star Lap (N. Jodha), Magic Moment (M.S. Deora) 58, 600/42. Former niggled and finished four lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Terminator (S. Kamble) 40.5. Moved well. Dream Run (A. Ayaz Khan), Mountain Rose (rb) 43.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Excellent Star (rb) 44.5. Autumn Shower (A. Ayaz Khan), Cedar Wood (M.S. Deora) 43. Fast Play (Koshi Kumar) 42.5.

800m: Ms Boss (Ankit Pal) 57.5, 600/42. Urged. MSG Fantasy (Ankit Pal) 58, 600/44. Handy. Benin Bronze (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Pushed. Pinewood (rb) 57, 600/42. In fine shape. Stern Maiden (Aman) 58.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Decisive (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Hebron (rb), Safety (C. Umesh) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy. Ibrahimovic (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Easy.

1000m: Pense’e (P. Vikram) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Wild Passion (Shyam Kumar) 1-13, 800/54, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 1-16.5, 800/57.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Ocarina (Ramandeep), Air Warrior (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Former finished two lengths in front. A 3-y-o (Oiseau de Feu-Celandine) (rb), Obsession (Ramandeep) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. They moved together. King Louis (P. Vikram) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Bienfaisant (Farhan Alam) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Global Applause (rb) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43. Fit. Sonic Dash (Yash Narredu) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Well in hand. Mezcal (P. Vikram) 1-12, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Durango (Koshi Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5.