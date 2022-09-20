Pense’e wins Bangalore Turf Club Trophy

September 20, 2022 18:54 IST

Mr. S.M. Ruia’s Pense’e ridden by Neeraj won the Bangalore Turf Club Trophy (1,400m), the feature event of the races here on Tuesday (Sept. 20). J.E. Mckeown trains the winner.

1. SANTA ANITA HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: GLORIOUS SYMPHONY (S. Saqlain) 1, Fashion Of Stars (Nakhat Singh) 2, Henrietta (S. Kamble) 3 and Stern Maiden (Ram Nandan) 4. 1-1/2, 2-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 061s. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

2. SELANGOR HANDICAP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over rated 00 to 25: MYSTIC ZLATAN (L.A. Rozario) 1, Wisaka (S. Kamble) 2, Swiss Agatta (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Welcome Chakkaram (S. Antony Raj) 4. Not run: Lady Blazer. 3-1/4, 2-1/2 and 1. 1m, 42.26s. Owner: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: V. Ajith Kumar.

3. DEL MAR HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: GLORIOUS SUNSHINE (Angad) 1, Prince Purple (Yash Narredu) 2, Admiral Shaw (S. Saqlain) 3 and Pappa Rich (S. A. Amit) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and lnk. 1m, 14.23s. Owner: Mrs. Sandhya Suman. Trainer: Fazal Ul Rehman.

4. SANDOWN HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (no whip): RACE FOR THE STARS (Nakhat Singh) 1, Augusta (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 3 and Veleska (S. Saqlain) 4. 1-3/4, snk and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.59s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

5. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 to 85 (outstation horses eligible): PENSE’E (Neeraj) 1, Priceless Ruler (M.S. Deora) 2, Empress Eternal (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Wind Symbol (Yash Narredu) 4. 4, 1 and shd. 1m, 26.32s. Owner: Mr. S.M. Ruia. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

6. NEWMARKET HANDICAP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: RAYS OF SUN (S. Saqlain) 1, Illustrious Ruler (Nakhat Singh 2, Torbert (Angad) 3 and Ganton (Hindu Singh) 4. Nose, 4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 26.96s. Owner: M/s. Zaveri Stud Farm. Trainer: P. Krishna.

7. BOTANICAL GARDEN TROPHY (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): La Jefa (Hindu Singh) 1, Safety (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Zaneta (Yash Narredu) 3 and Martingale (Neeraj) 4. Nk, 4-1/2 and snk 1m, 27.33s. Owner: M/s. Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

Note: Safety won the race initially but an objection by Hindu Singh (rider of La Jefa), who placed second, against P. Sai Kumar for coming in sharply and bumping his horse in the closing stages that cost him a certain race was upheld and the order revised as above.