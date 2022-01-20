Pense’e, The Intimidator, Once You Go Black, King Louis, Dangerous and Euphoric excel

Pense’e, The Intimidator, Once You Go Black, King Louis, Dangerous and Euphoric excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 20).

Outer sand: 800m: Cheval Blanc (P. Vikram) 1-1, 600/46. Extended.

1000m: King Louis (C. Umesh), Once You Go Black (P. Vikram) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42. They put up a pleasing display.

Inner sand: 600m: Due Diligence (rb) 40.5. In fine condition. Dazzling Princess (Sai Vamsi), Chaposa Springs (Manikandan) 47. They were easy. Muktsar’s Brave (B. Dharshan) 43.5. Urged. Battista (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Pushed. Paris O’Connor (A.M. Alam), a 3-y-o (David Livingston-Everybreakingwave) (Sham Kumar) 44. They finished together. Fada (R. Manish) 58. Easy. Bella Amor (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Moved impressively.

800m: Ayur Shakti (rb) 56.5, 600/42. Handy. Red Sea (R. Manish) 59, 600/44. Easy. Mezcal (P. Vikram) 57.5, 600/43. Urged. Inkonito (P. Vikram) 59, 600/44.5. Unextended. Dangerous (Santosh G), Euphoric (N. Jodha) 55, 600/39.5. They moved fluently.

1000m: Glorious Vision (Shaliyar Khan), Chanakya (Sai Vamsi) 1-12, 800/55.5, 600/42. They strode out well. Ready Player One (Farhan Alam) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41. Impressed. Star Symbol (C. Brisson) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42. Worked well. Dean’s Grey (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Gold Kite (N. Jodha), Star Lap (Santosh G) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. They are in fine nick. Remediesofspring (A.M. Alam), Own Fantasy (Sham Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. Durango (Sai Vamsi) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Dancing Grace (C. Brisson) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Big Treasure (Shahar Babu) 1-11,800/59, 600/45.5. Eased up. Race For The Stars (Farid Ansari) 1-14, 800/56.5, 600/41. Moved well. Pense’e (P. Vikram) 1-2.5, 800/47, 600/35. In great heart. Solinari (M. Bhaskar) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Proposed (Shahar Babu) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. The Intimidator (C. Umesh) 1-5.5, 800/51.4, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Rays Of Sun (Sai Vamsi) 1-9, 800/55, 600/37.5. Retains form. Shez R Star (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/42. Worked well.

1200m: Soul Message (Shaliyar Khan), Rajputana (Shahar Babu) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Latter was handy, while the former was pushed to keep up the pace.